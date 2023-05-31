Free Drinks Tonight at Steve's Hot Dogs

Drinks are on the house tonight at Steve's Hot Dogs on on South Grand.
Well, the first 40 are anyway.
Tonight the iconic bar and eatery is hosting another one of its "Belly up to the Bar" events which features celebrity bartenders slinging drinks, with half the sales going to Feed the People.
Past celebrity bartenders have included Ashley “Lux” Elzinga, Meredith Barry and members of The Urge.
Tonight, the guest bartender is the St. Louis Bourbon Society, a group founded in 2016 that describes itself as "a collective space for people to experience Bourbon together."
Although the Bourbon Society may have never competed on a Netflix drink-making competition or recorded the song "It's Gettin' Hectic," they're still well-worth bellying up to the bar for.
The guys from the St. Louis Bourbon Society are bartending tonight to support our Feed the People program. 50% of every drink sold goes to fight food insecurity. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝟰𝟬 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁. 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗶𝘀… pic.twitter.com/ZKm7gWD6HO— Steve's Hot Dogs (@steveshotdogs) May 31, 2023
After all, if you're one of the first 40 people in the door, they're buying.
