Free Drinks Tonight at Steve's Hot Dogs

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Steveโ€™s Hotdogs on South Grand Boulevard.

The guys from the St. Louis Bourbon Society are bartending tonight to support our Feed the People program. 50% of every drink sold goes to fight food insecurity. ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿฌ ๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—น๐—น ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜. ๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐˜€โ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/ZKm7gWD6HO — Steve's Hot Dogs (@steveshotdogs) May 31, 2023

Drinks are on the house tonight at Steve's Hot Dogs on on South Grand.Well, the first 40 are anyway.Tonight the iconic bar and eatery is hosting another one of its "Belly up to the Bar" events which features celebrity bartenders slinging drinks, with half the sales going to Feed the People Past celebrity bartenders have included Ashley โ€œLuxโ€ Elzinga, Meredith Barry and members of The Urge.Tonight, the guest bartender is the St. Louis Bourbon Society, a group founded in 2016 that describes itself as "a collective space for people to experience Bourbon together."Although the Bourbon Society may have never competed on a Netflix drink-making competition or recorded the song "It's Gettin' Hectic," they're still well-worth bellying up to the bar for.After all, if you're one of the first 40 people in the door, they're buying.