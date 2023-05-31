Free Drinks Tonight at Steve's Hot Dogs

St. Louis Bourbon Society is buying the first 40 drinks as part of a fundraiser at the restaurant

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 1:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Steve’s Hotdogs on South Grand Boulevard.
Mabel Suen
Steve’s Hotdogs on South Grand Boulevard.

Drinks are on the house tonight at Steve's Hot Dogs on on South Grand.

Well, the first 40 are anyway.

Tonight the iconic bar and eatery is hosting another one of its "Belly up to the Bar" events which features celebrity bartenders slinging drinks, with half the sales going to Feed the People.

Past celebrity bartenders have included Ashley “Lux” Elzinga, Meredith Barry and members of The Urge.

Tonight, the guest bartender is the St. Louis Bourbon Society, a group founded in 2016 that describes itself as "a collective space for people to experience Bourbon together."
Although the Bourbon Society may have never competed on a Netflix drink-making competition or recorded the song "It's Gettin' Hectic," they're still well-worth bellying up to the bar for.

After all, if you're one of the first 40 people in the door, they're buying.
Slideshow

New St. Louis Restaurants Destined To Become Classics

MABEL SUEN
20 slides
MABEL SUEN MABEL SUEN MABEL SUEN MABEL SUEN MABEL SUEN MABEL SUEN
Click to View 20 slides
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Why Is It so Hard To Get a Liquor License in St. Louis City?

By Cheryl Baehr

Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, struggled to obtain a liquor license in the city for their Nigerian restaurant.

Top 5 Briskets in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Stellar Hog brisket.

Afghan Kabob House Brings a Dazzling Taste of the Middle East to St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Afghan Kabob House features Afghan cuisine in Lindenwood Park.

Grand Sammies & Sides Does Sandwiches Right

By Cheryl Baehr

Grand Sammies & Sides offers casual fare inside of Grand Spirits Bottle Co.

Also in Food & Drink

Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3 Year Hiatus

By Scout Hudson

A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.

Grand Sammies & Sides Does Sandwiches Right

By Cheryl Baehr

Grand Sammies & Sides offers casual fare inside of Grand Spirits Bottle Co.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Is a Stylish and Delicious Addition to Ballpark Village

By Cheryl Baehr

The ballpark location of Katie's Pizza & Pasta is now open.

Afghan Kabob House Brings a Dazzling Taste of the Middle East to St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Afghan Kabob House features Afghan cuisine in Lindenwood Park.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us