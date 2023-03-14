Frida's, Bonito Bar Set To Open in University City

After a series of delays, the highly anticipated spots will open their doors this month

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 9:27 am

click to enlarge Two cocktails sit on a bar.
Mabel Suen
Bonito Bar, like Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff's Station No. 3, will serve fresh-juice cocktails.

Two highly anticipated concepts are set to open their doors this month in University City.

Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff's Frida's and Bontio Bar are accepting reservations for a grand reopening for the former and an opening for the latter on Saturday, March 18. In an Instagram post, Frida's announced that lunch service will resume on Tuesday, March 21, featuring a menu of "delicious and fresh options."

In April last year, Kwan and Roloff announced they had purchased the space between Frida's, a plant-based restaurant, and Diego's Cantina, an elevated Mexican street-food concept. That space will be home to Bonito Bar, a 12-to-14 seat bar featuring cocktails based around freshly squeezed juice. The pair closed Frida's temporarily in order to renovate both spaces.

In December, RFT food critic Cheryl Baehr named Bonito one of her most anticipated restaurants of 2023.

But if there's one truth about construction, it's that things never go according to plan. Though Kwan and Roloff intended to open reopen in January 2023, the pair had to delay.

On February 13, Kwan took to Instagram to discuss the delays and air some frustration about not having electric service yet.

"So this is the reason we can't open," she said. "We've been delayed over a month and a half now because of this. So it's really out of our control, you know. Anyway, if you can push some buttons, do something, please do. I'm at my wit's end."

Then, on March 11, the owners shared on Frida's Instagram that they were working through inspections. It's safe to say that the results of those went well.

In addition to these three concepts, Kwan and Roloff also own Station No. 3, which opened in Benton Park in May last year.

Email the author at [email protected]

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
