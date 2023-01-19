From Candy to Vibrators, the St. Louis Candyman Sells It All

The world now stans the Candyman's van shop after he went viral on Twitter this week

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 9:47 am

The St. Louis Candyman holds a sign that reads "SNOW CONES" in front of a van.
Ryan Krull
The St. Louis Candyman on Grand Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue pictured for a 2017 Riverfront Times cover story.

Twitter said it best: “Ain’t no candy man like an STL candy man.”

On Monday, a Twitter account, @reallly1ray, posted a video of the STL Candyman — a man selling food, candy and more out of the back of his van on North Grand.

The Tweet blew up, receiving over 300,000 views.

That’s because this St. Louis candyman doesn’t just have candy. He has a van, a rolling CVS, stocked with everything you might need: hot wings, nachos, cookies … well, just let the Candyman rattle them off:

“Hot legs, nachos, meatball subs," he says in the video, "Cheeseburgers, cakes, cookies, chips, sodas, juice, new cigarettes, laundry bags, love advice, marriage counseling …. and of course, we have the morning-after pill and, ladies, for them lonely nights,” before holding up a vibrator as well.
People flooded the comments:
But the Candyman is not new to St. Louis — or the pages of the RFT. He has been serving St. Louis for years. The Candyman was featured in a 2017 cover story, where he is seen selling gummy bears, Snickers and sodas out of his truck to people in the story.

"You got to have your own concept," the Candyman told the RFT about his business. "Forget corporate America."

Related
Jimmy Wille has been eking out a life on Grand Avenue, trying to make enough money to get methadone — and get to the methadone clinic by public transit before it closes.

Living Rough in No Man's Land: Being homeless on Grand means dodging law enforcement — and managing addiction


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

It's coming closer.

Chicken Seven Owners to Open Korean Cafe in South St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Sean Lee and Erica Park.

Benton Park Cafe Will Open this Thursday

By Cheryl Baehr

An exterior photo of Benton Park Cafe.

5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of slices from Pie Guy, one of our critic's picks for respectable New York style pizza in St. Louis.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill Brings Delicious Island Fare to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

Review: South America Bakery Is an Outstanding Taste of Peru

By Cheryl Baehr

South America Bakery serves traditional Peruvian dishes like the chicharron sandwich.

Review: Sando Shack Is a Delicious Addition to the St. Louis Food Scene

By Cheryl Baehr

The katsu burger, pork tonkatsu sando, teriyaki pork wings, and cucumber salad from Sando Shack.

The Best New St. Louis Restaurants of 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

Bowood by Niche's buttermilk pancakes, avocado toast, honey bun, baked oatmeal and latte.
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us