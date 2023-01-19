From Candy to Vibrators, the St. Louis Candyman Sells It All

Twitter said it best: “Ain’t no candy man like an STL candy man.”
On Monday, a Twitter account, @reallly1ray, posted a video of the STL Candyman — a man selling food, candy and more out of the back of his van on North Grand.
The Tweet blew up, receiving over 300,000 views.
That’s because this St. Louis candyman doesn’t just have candy. He has a van, a rolling CVS, stocked with everything you might need: hot wings, nachos, cookies … well, just let the Candyman rattle them off:
“Hot legs, nachos, meatball subs," he says in the video, "Cheeseburgers, cakes, cookies, chips, sodas, juice, new cigarettes, laundry bags, love advice, marriage counseling …. and of course, we have the morning-after pill and, ladies, for them lonely nights,” before holding up a vibrator as well.
People flooded the comments:
Ain’t no candy man like an STL candy man. HAD to support 💯🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/03KZvQwoJH— Ray🫧 (@reallly1ray) January 17, 2023
Love advice, marriage counseling…proceeds to give the advice with the counseling 😂😂😂😂😂😝🫣😎🤣😜🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/Ypjiok7jDa— tallglsh2o (@tallglsh2o) January 17, 2023
Why I just peeped OG held the cig wit his pinky! 🚬😭😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/DfeXJmzt0C— BLK.K€NN (@blackkenn__) January 17, 2023
I’m not even married but would love to hear his marriage advice or relationship 💀💀— hotgirl (@_brazykk) January 17, 2023
Me after hearing what was on the food menu pic.twitter.com/9FOhWmk1Tr— 𝑀𝓎𝒱𝑒𝓇𝓎𝒪𝓌𝓃 ✍🏾 (@xclusivestories) January 17, 2023
But the Candyman is not new to St. Louis — or the pages of the RFT. He has been serving St. Louis for years. The Candyman was featured in a 2017 cover story, where he is seen selling gummy bears, Snickers and sodas out of his truck to people in the story.
I love my city— 🥀 (@RoseMajor_) January 17, 2023
"You got to have your own concept," the Candyman told the RFT about his business. "Forget corporate America."
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter