Garden Variety Deli to Open in Tower Grove South This Spring

A new eatery called Garden Variety Deli is on its way to Tower Grove South at 3131 Morgan Ford Road, in the former home of retail establishment Art of Aquaria. Travis Howard, who helped bring Retreat Gastropub, Yellowbelly and Lazy Tiger to life, along with former general manager of Retreat Gastropub Jack McGinn, are bringing the deli to the neighborhood.

At first glance, the eatery’s moniker seems to be a bit tongue in cheek. With a menu centered around locally grown fresh produce and housemade bread, the offerings are sure to be anything but commonplace. In addition to his restaurant experience, McGinn’s also a gardener, growing everything from spinach and kale to strawberries and carrots on a third of an acre at his Millstadt, Illinois, home.

Much of the menu will feature produce grown by McGinn, served in various ways throughout the year in order to maximize each harvest — fresh vegetables, pickled and fermented items and spice blends made from dried herbs.

“We’re leaning into the hyper-seasonality of things, so some items will be on menu for a short time, while some items will be consistent but the ingredients will be interchangeable,” McGinn explained.

One such item will be the BLT, offered year-round, but guests can expect either fermented or roasted preserved tomatoes on the sandwich during winter and freshly sliced tomatoes when they’re in season. Other sandwiches will include locally sourced turkey and roast beef, all of which are likely to be served on housemade sourdough focaccia.

Sides and salads will evolve throughout the seasons, and there will also be a daily soup offering, with a warm variety served in fall and winter and a cold soup selection in summer. Dessert and pastry offerings will include muffins, cookies, scones and pie.

The building’s interior will strike a balance between honoring the history of the space while weaving in modern touches. There will be some exposed brick and the stamped ceiling is being restored to reveal its original metal veneer, while the countertops will feature clean, modern lines.

“We want to fit into the neighborhood and honor the history of the building, but add components that will feel more modern and new,” said Howard, who is no longer involved with Retreat after selling it to two long-term employees.

Howard explained that the 1,000-square-foot interior will be divided in half, with 500 square feet dedicated to the dining area that will seat around 20 guests, with the other half of the space housing the kitchen and prep areas.

There’s also room for a few tables outside, which should add seating for another eight to 10 people. But with the building being one block south of Tower Grove Park, the team envisions guests placing lots of to-go orders.



This story was first published by Sauce Magazine.