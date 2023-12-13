Gerard Craft Opens the Secret Door to New Underground Cocktail Lounge

click to enlarge Paula Tredway None of the Above features a custom-built 10-seat wooden bar with wall-spanning mirrors and an extensive spirits collection.

Inside the underground tunnels at the City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way) lies St. Louis’ newest best kept secret — None of the Above.

The new luxury cocktail lounge from Niche Food Group, the hospitality group from James Beard Award-winning Chef Gerard Craft, will open on Thursday, December 14, just in time for holiday celebrations.

But first you have to find it.

The entrance to None of the Above is out in the open, but not so obvious (like any good speakeasy should be). Off Foundry Way, keep your eyes open for a metal, gray door with a red light above it that looks, at first glance, like it’s meant for authorized personnel only. Inside that door are electrical panels. Find the handle and open them. They lead to a staircase down into the Foundry’s tunnels. The original, concrete tunnels, lined with graffiti and pipes, lead to another mechanical looking door.



click to enlarge Paula Tredway None of the Above is hidden inside the tunnels below the City Foundry. The tunnels are all original concrete lined with graffiti and pipes.

Inside is the 80-seat, dimly lit cocktail lounge with sophisticated wood furnishings and brass and jewel-tone accents, a stark contrast to the industrial entrance. As guests enter, they will be greeted with a custom-built 10-seat wooden bar with wall-spanning mirrors and an extensive spirits collection. A main seating area includes built-in velvet booth seating for groups of two to six, as well as two- to four-top tables. Ornate details fill the space, including monochromatic deep, navy blue walls covered with art deco designs, and various art collections.

“Six years ago, we knew we had something special on our hands when we uncovered the underground tunnels underneath City Foundry STL,” Will Smith, president of New + Found, City Foundry STL’s development group said in a statement. “Today, we’re proud to say that None of the Above is an experience like no other in St. Louis, and we can’t wait to show the city what we’ve been up to.”

click to enlarge Paula Tredway Behind a large, gold mirror is the lounge's "Library," an intimate hidden back room featuring a faux fireplace and a framed virtual art piece.

Adding to the element of surprise in the space is a large gold framed mirror that acts as a secret door to the lounge’s “Library,” an intimate, hidden back room with additional seating, a faux fireplace, a wooden bookshelf wall and a framed virtual art piece that rotates works. Guests can book the Library for private parties of up to 20 people.

“We wanted None of the Above to feel special and exploratory,” Chef and Owner Gerard Craft said in a statement. “Since the concept is quite literally hidden underneath the historic tunnels of City Foundry STL, the design has intrigue and an indulgent feel, but it’s also welcoming. Opening None of the Above brings me back to the early days of our first cocktail bar, Taste by Niche. We want to offer a true cocktail experience for the community and lead with experimentation to showcase the talents of our bar team.”

click to enlarge Paula Tredway The Library has plenty of additional seating as well as a built-in, wooden bookshelf (that also has a secret service door).

None of the Above’s beverage program is broken down between house cocktails, created by Bar Manager Fionna Gemzon; classic drinks; and a small selection of beers, wines and N/A cocktails. With no full kitchen on site, the bar offers a curated selection of hors d'oeuvres such as chilled smoked mussels (sofrito, lemon, Wakame rye cracker); charred scallion dip (served with kettle chips with an optional caviar add-on), popcorn (candied ham and white cheddar); and marinated olives (citrus, fennel and fresh herbs).

“We are experimenting with new technology and unique flavor combinations,” said Gemzon, who has been with the restaurant group for two years, beginning at Taste by Niche and leading the transition of the cocktail bar to BrassBar. “For example, we have a rotary evaporator, which allows for low-temperature distillation and gets the purest form of flavors into drinks. You will taste the difference. We are going for bold and balanced. From dried black olive and kombu-infused mezcal to chili crisp agave spirits, we want to give guests an unforgettable experience.”

click to enlarge Paula Tredway The bar's menu will feature unique house cocktails like Downpour, Fallen Angels and In the Mood for Love as well as classic cocktails such as Jungle Bird and French 75.

The house cocktail menu boasts offerings such as the Downpour (sumac vodka, allspice, saffron, grapefruit cordial and lemon), In the Mood for Love (black sesame rye, pimento dram, lemon, cumin and coriander), Fallen Angels (chili crisp-fat washed tequila, Cynar, cassis, lime and ginger beer), After Curfew (Balvenie Rum cask, galangal, sfumato, honey and lemon), Licudine (St. George Terroir Gin, Amargo Vallet, pineapple, macadamia orgeat, tiki syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters) and more.

The classic cocktail menu will include cocktails such as the Widow's Kiss (apple brandy, Strega, Benedictine liqueur and Angostura Bitters), Jungle Bird (Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black Rum, Campari, pineapple and lime), French 75 (gin or cognac, lemon and simple syrup), an Old Fashioned (bourbon, Angostura Bitters, lemon and orange peels) and more.

click to enlarge Paula Tredway The main seating area includes two- to four-top tables and built-in velvet booth seating, each with their own table lamp to complete the sophisticated speakeasy atmosphere.

Gemzon said the bar will also offer a bartender’s choice, which will be controlled by a scantron product allowing guests to choose if they prefer light or dark liquor as well as the strength of the drink.

None of the Above plans to expand the cocktail menu to up to 30 beverages in the coming months.

None of the Above’s regular hours of operation are Thursday through Monday with seating from 5 p.m. to midnight and last call at 12:30 a.m. Guests can walk in or join the waitlist on Resy, starting with the grand opening on December 14.