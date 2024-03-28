  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

Gerard Craft’s Porano to Host Pop-Up Series Before Summer Relaunch

The events will "reintroduce the brand to neighborhoods across the city," says Porano COO Ryan Hux

By
Mar 28, 2024 at 6:00 am
Porano specializes in customizable pasta and grain bowls in addition to salads and Detroit-style pizzas.
Porano specializes in customizable pasta and grain bowls in addition to salads and Detroit-style pizzas. COURTESY PHOTO
Share on Nextdoor
If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the revival of Niche Food Group’s Porano, tentatively slated to open this summer at 13323 Manchester Road in Des Peres, you can get a taste of what’s in store for the fast-casual Italian restaurant at three upcoming pop-up events.

First, they’ll have a selection of Porano salads at Hello Juice & Smoothie’s Kirkwood location at 10463 Manchester Road, Suite F, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Next, you can try some of the pasta dishes at the Creve Coeur location of Nudo House at 11423 Olive Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21.

Finally, they’ll reveal the full menu at Wild Carrot at 3901 Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

“After our six-year hiatus, we want these pop-ups to serve as a time to reintroduce the brand to neighborhoods across the city,” chief operating officer Ryan Hux said in a release. “Each event will focus on a core menu offering, such as salads at Hello Juice and pasta at Nudo House. I’m excited to share what we’ve been working on and connect with our friends in hospitality and with the community.”

While free to attend, the events are expected to sell out quickly, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. Follow Porano on Instagram for updates.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Subscribe to our Newsletter

World's Top-Ranked Eaters to Eat Fudge Out of Uranus This Weekend

By Daniel Hill

There's all kinds of wacky stuff in Uranus.

BLK MKT Eats Closes Vandeventer Location

By Paula Tredway

BLK MKT Eats will close its Vandeventer location to open a new location in Maplewood.

How a Historic Railroad Inspired Art for Narrow Gauge’s Fallen Flag Hazy IPA

By Lauren Harpold

The can depicts the station for West End Narrow Gauge Railroad

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe