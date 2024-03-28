Gerard Craft’s Porano to Host Pop-Up Series Before Summer Relaunch

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the revival of Niche Food Group’s Porano, tentatively slated to open this summer at 13323 Manchester Road in Des Peres, you can get a taste of what’s in store for the fast-casual Italian restaurant at three upcoming pop-up events.First, they’ll have a selection of Porano salads at Hello Juice & Smoothie’s Kirkwood location at 10463 Manchester Road, Suite F, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.Next, you can try some of the pasta dishes at the Creve Coeur location of Nudo House at 11423 Olive Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21.Finally, they’ll reveal the full menu at Wild Carrot at 3901 Shaw Boulevard in St. Louis from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2.“After our six-year hiatus, we want these pop-ups to serve as a time to reintroduce the brand to neighborhoods across the city,” chief operating officer Ryan Hux said in a release. “Each event will focus on a core menu offering, such as salads at Hello Juice and pasta at Nudo House. I’m excited to share what we’ve been working on and connect with our friends in hospitality and with the community.”While free to attend, the events are expected to sell out quickly, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. Follow Porano on Instagram for updates.