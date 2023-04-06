Get 4 Free Drinks and Watch the Kentucky Derby at United We Brunch

click to enlarge
If you loved our first United We Brunch, then buckle up, because this year we're doing a United We Brunch: Kentucky Derby Watch Party that will combine everything that's good: brunch, hats and drinks.
Join the Riverfront Times
and presenting sponsor Woodford Reserve for the United We Brunch: Kentucky Derby Watch Party on Saturday, May 6, at Westport Social. The event will include signature cocktails from Woodford Reserve and additional partners Old Forester, Finlandia and Korbel.
The variety of booze is great because a $60 ticket includes four free drink tickets and unlimited food samples from Westport Social, Honey Bee's, Navin's BBQ, Herbie's Graffiti Grub, Southern and Pappy's Smokehouse.
If that's not enough, you can get a VIP ticket starting at $90 that includes six drink tickets, a swag bag, preferred parking and more.
The party starts at 2 p.m. and lasts till 6, so you can enjoy the excitement of the Kentucky Derby, which will be playing at the brunch. Dress in your finest Derby Day attire because there's a Best Dressed prize valued at $2,500.
