STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Get 4 Free Drinks and Watch the Kentucky Derby at United We Brunch

Best Dressed guest wins a prize valued at $2,500

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 9:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Enjoy specialty cocktails from Woodford Reserve.
COURTESY PHOTO
Enjoy specialty cocktails from Woodford Reserve.

If you loved our first United We Brunch, then buckle up, because this year we're doing a United We Brunch: Kentucky Derby Watch Party that will combine everything that's good: brunch, hats and drinks.

Join the Riverfront Times and presenting sponsor Woodford Reserve for the United We Brunch: Kentucky Derby Watch Party on Saturday, May 6, at Westport Social. The event will include signature cocktails from Woodford Reserve and additional partners Old Forester, Finlandia and Korbel.

The variety of booze is great because a $60 ticket includes four free drink tickets and unlimited food samples from Westport Social, Honey Bee's, Navin's BBQ, Herbie's Graffiti Grub, Southern and Pappy's Smokehouse.

If that's not enough, you can get a VIP ticket starting at $90 that includes six drink tickets, a swag bag, preferred parking and more.

The party starts at 2 p.m. and lasts till 6, so you can enjoy the excitement of the Kentucky Derby, which will be playing at the brunch. Dress in your finest Derby Day attire because there's a Best Dressed prize valued at $2,500.

Tickets are limited, so grab them now.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Boardwalk Waffles’ Expansion Plans Are Embroiled in Lawsuits

By Ryan Krull

The new Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream features the same vibrant aesthetic as the original Maplewood store.

Tim's Chrome Bar Suffers Exterior Damage, Plans Rapid Reopening

By Sarah Fenske

After a bout of windy weather, Tim's Chrome Bar lost a significant number of bricks and its distinctive sign.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.

Review: Katsuya Serves Culinary Artistry in the Delmar Loop

By Cheryl Baehr

Katsuya offers katsu and sushi bento boxes served with daily side dishes.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Katsuya Serves Culinary Artistry in the Delmar Loop

By Cheryl Baehr

Katsuya offers katsu and sushi bento boxes served with daily side dishes.

St. Louis Standards: Mission Taco Joint Is a Good Time for All

By Cheryl Baehr

Tacos on a plate.

Sueño Latino Brings Exemplary Honduran Cuisine to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Sueno Latino

Ivy Cafe Serves Simple Joys — On an Amazing Sourdough Loaf

By Cheryl Baehr

Ivy Cafe's menu features tartines, pastries, lattes and more.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us