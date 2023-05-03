Get $5 Taco Specials During Halfway to Taco Week

Taco aficionados know that St. Louis Taco Week happens in the fall. In fact, this year it will be October 9 to 15. So if you do the math, we're halfway to Taco Week, which deserves its own mini-celebration. So Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12, St. Louis Taco Week and el Jimador Tequila are sponsoring drink specials and $5 taco deals at participating restaurants.
An extra week of taco deals is almost too delicious to be true, but this Halfway to Taco Week will also help prolong this weekend's the Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Why should to tacos and margs be relegated to just one day?
As with all Taco Weeks, there is an app to help you navigate the taco deals. You can download it for iPhone or Android.
The app will map each of the participating restaurants for you and tell you what drink and taco specials each has. Get deals at Alpha Brewing Company, Beer Sauce, The Blue Duck, Bob's Drive-In, Cantina Laredo, Duke's in Soulard, Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras, Sunny's Cantina, Taco Drip, El Burro Loco, Le Tejana and Terror Tacos.
Whenever you go to a restaurant, check-in and see how many taco deals you can snag.
