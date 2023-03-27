STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Get $7 Wing Specials at 22 Restaurants During St. Louis Wing Week

Download the free app and get to eating

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 12:00 am

click to enlarge Hogtown Smokehouse is one of more than 20 area restaurants offering a $7 wing deal as part of Wing Week.
COURTESY HOGTOWN SMOKEHOUSE
Starting today, grab $7 wing specials from 22 area restaurants for St. Louis Wing Week. Just like with St. Louis Burger Week, you can try to earn rewards by checking in on the app anytime you buy a wing special. If you go to five participating locations, you will be entered to win a special grand prize drawing featuring $250 in gift cards.

All of the restaurants are mapped out and listed on the app, along with the specials being offered, so you can plot your journey through wing heaven. But here is a taste of what you can get.

Alamo Drafthouse (3765 Foundry Way) will be offering wings  tossed in hot sauce, sweet Thai Chili or barbecue sauce and served with celery and ranch dressing. Plus, you can put your feet up and watch a movie while munching.

Alpha Brewing Company (4310 Fyler Avenue) is offering the Spicy Believer's Brew BBQ Wings  that are sour-ale brined and fried and then tossed in a beer-enriched barbecue sauce.

Head over to Crafted. (3200 Shenandoah Avenue) for a $10 beer and wings special, where you get 7 wings and a bottle of Bud, Bud select or Busch for $10.

At Felix's Pizza Pub (6401 Clayton Avenue) you can grab the pub trashed wings, which are pan fried, hit with some sauce and then fried again. Felix's was the Fan Favorite during the Wing Ding competition in 2022.

Slim Chickens (1515 Hampton Avenue) will give you six wings and house sauce for $7.

Anytime you are at a restaurant getting the wing special hit "check in" in your app, and get ready to rack up prizes. But keep in mind that restaurants can run out of the special wing deal, and that you should still tip generously because you are getting a great deal.

Check out the app for more tips, restaurants and deals. Happy eating!

