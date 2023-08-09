Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Giant Paella Pan Has St. Louis Eating Spanish-Style

Tale to Table's pan can make 75 servings at a time

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 3:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kate Hannan of Tale to Table serves up some paella from a very giant pan.
COURTESY OF TALE TO TABLE
Kate Hannan of Tale to Table serves up some paella from a very giant pan.
Size isn't everything, but for the paella pan that's become the talk of the Tower Grove Farmers Market, it sure doesn't hurt.

The pan, imported from Spain and dubbed Lidiana by its adoring owners, is nearly three feet across rim to rim. It can make approximately 75 to 100 servings of the beloved rice dish and requires its own propane burner; ordinary heat sources would never do.

Unsurprisingly, it's also pretty damn heavy. "I can lift it myself," notes co-owner Brian Pelletier. "But I don't want to carry it that far."

The pan is the property of Tale to Table, the Maplewood shop Pelletier co-owns with Kate Hannan.  But thanks to their recent demonstrations with it at food-centric events including Taste of Maplewood, in some ways, it now belongs to all our hearts (or maybe, more accurately, taste buds). "We've built a following with it," Pelletier says.

In south city, that's owing to monthly demonstrations at the Tuesday Tower Grove Farmers Market. "We have a lot of people who are interested and make plans to be there and have the paella," he says.  That might take place on site — they sell individual servings for $5 — or as takeout (it's $12 for a portion size big enough for two and a half people).  "A lot of people are looking for something to eat there, but there's also a lot of people looking for something to have at home."

And even if you're not hungry, watching the demonstration can be its own reward. Pelletier and Hannan admit that it took them almost a year before they felt comfortable enough with their giant new toy to show off what it could do in public. Now they've come to enjoy the two hours of cooking, chatting with paella enthusiasts who stop by to say hi.

The delicious aromas wafting from the pan have become all the advertisement their demonstrations need. "You can smell it from half a mile away," Pelletier says. "People come over to say, 'What is this?'" Once there, they're pretty easy to hook.

Hannan says the duo is thrilled with their purchase — and that's one reason they named it, with Lidiana a Spanish name meaning "happy."

"It's part of our little family," she says.

You can catch the next Giant Paella at Tower Grove Farmers Market on Tuesday, August 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. Just following your nose to the wafting aroma of saffron rice and Chorizo.
Related
Kitchen House Coffee opened in Tower Grove East in 2014.

Chimera Teas to Open in Tower Grove East This Summer: It is taking over the former home of Kitchen House Coffee

Related
Mike Shadwick and Meredith Gibbons-Shadwick are excited to put down roots near where it all began.

Honey Bee's Biscuits + Good Eats To Open Storefront in Kirkwood


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lulu's Local Eatery Closes Just Months After Reopening to Diners

By Jessica Rogen

Window of Lulu's Local Eatery that shows restaurant's logo.

King & I to Close South Grand Location This Month

By Jessica Rogen

Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Idol Wolf seafood dish.

Buy This Taco, Support Sk8 Liborius' Rebuilding Plans

By Monica Obradovic

A portion of sales of the McTwist Taco will go to the fallen skate park.

Also in Food & Drink

Kain Tayo Brings Delicious Filipino Classics to Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include watermelon juice, halo-halo, sisig nachos, chicken adobo, sizzling sisig, lumpia, sinigang na baboy and lechon kawali.

King & I to Close South Grand Location This Month

By Jessica Rogen

Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Idol Wolf seafood dish.

1929 Pizza & Wine Brings Truly Extraordinary Wood-Fired Pies to Life

By Cheryl Baehr

The Margherita Pizza at 1929 Pizza and Wine is in the classic Neapolitan style.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us