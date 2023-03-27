Gin Room’s 4th Annual Gin & Croquet Party Will Be Quite the Affair

There will be spirits and amaro tastings, a makers market, live music and more

Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge The event is described as a "Seersucker &amp; Sundress Summer Kickoff Affair"
@cyclonebill / Flickr
The event is described as a "Seersucker & Sundress Summer Kickoff Affair"

Remember that scene in the second season of Bridgerton when the lustful tensions between leading lady Kate Sharma and old-school hunk Anthony Bridgerton boil up as the two face off on the croquet (called pall-mall after the Italian word pallamaglio) field? Something about the competitiveness of the game really got the spirits moving.

If you try to recreate that moment for yourself during the Gin Room’s 4th Annual Gin & Croquet: A Seersucker & Sundress Summer Kickoff Affair on Sunday, April 2, we can’t promise that you’ll fall head over heels in love with the kind of man you never pictured yourself with (but now know you can’t live without). But you might!

But even if that doesn’t happen, it should still be an afternoon to remember, with spirits and amaro tastings, cocktails, a makers market, live music and other fun. People will be dressed in seersucker with giant summer hats. There will be food trucks. And it will all go down at the really beautiful Wild Carrot (3901 Shaw Boulevard, 314-696-2474) space.

The 21-and-up shindig begins at noon, and tickets via Eventbrite are $10 to $35.

