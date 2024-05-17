Gioia's Will Celebrate Its 106th Birthday With Hot Salami

That's a long way of saying that next Thursday, Gioia's is turning an astonishing 106 years old, and to commemorate the occasion, the James Beard Award winner is "rolling back the years and the prices." That means all locations will be offering walk-in customers $6 six-inch hot salami sandwiches (two per customer, so don't get grabby).
The shops will also be gifting the first 106 customers at the original Hill location a pair of Gioia's socks, which is a little more of a curveball. But really, who wouldn't want a pair of Gioia's socks?
Founded in 1918, Gioia's is now run by Alex Donley, whose family has been safeguarding the St. Louis institution since purchasing it from the Gioia family in 1980. Fun fact: Donley's told the RFT in 2022 that his first bite of solid food was that famous hot salami.
The shop began as a corner grocery, expanding to sandwiches when Donley's grandmother and mother took over running the place. It was an indisputably good move for the institution — and St. Louis eaters.
"Gioia's, hot salami, St. Louis — they're all synonymous with each other," Donley said at the time.
For more on Gioia's history, read Olivia Poolos' "St. Louis Standards: Gioia's Strength Is Its Family, Famous Sandwich."
