  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

Gioia's Will Celebrate Its 106th Birthday With Hot Salami

But of course

By
May 17, 2024 at 12:40 pm
Gioia's hot salami is warm, not spicy. Just the thing for a birthday celebration!
Gioia's hot salami is warm, not spicy. Just the thing for a birthday celebration! Photo by Mindee Zervas
Share on Nextdoor
Frankly, St. Louis would be disappointed if beloved Hill sandwich shop Gioia's Deli (Multiple locations including 1934 Macklind Avenue, gioiasdeli.com) celebrated another year of greatness with anything other than its notable hot salami. And naturally, Gioia's doesn't disappoint.

That's a long way of saying that next Thursday, Gioia's is turning an astonishing 106 years old, and to commemorate the occasion, the James Beard Award winner is "rolling back the years and the prices." That means all locations will be offering walk-in customers $6 six-inch hot salami sandwiches (two per customer, so don't get grabby).

The shops will also be gifting the first 106 customers at the original Hill location a pair of Gioia's socks, which is a little more of a curveball. But really, who wouldn't want a pair of Gioia's socks?

Founded in 1918, Gioia's is now run by Alex Donley, whose family has been safeguarding the St. Louis institution since purchasing it from the Gioia family in 1980. Fun fact: Donley's told the RFT in 2022 that his first bite of solid food was that famous hot salami.

The shop began as a corner grocery, expanding to sandwiches when Donley's grandmother and mother took over running the place. It was an indisputably good move for the institution — and St. Louis eaters.

"Gioia's, hot salami, St. Louis — they're all synonymous with each other," Donley said at the time.

For more on Gioia's history, read Olivia Poolos' "St. Louis Standards: Gioia's Strength Is Its Family, Famous Sandwich."
Slideshow

If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food, Here's What You Would Be

If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food...
If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food... You’re an Imo’s pizza If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food... You’re Red Hot Riplets If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food... You’re a St. Paul Sandwich
Click to View 51 slides

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Chuck's Hot Chicken Is Taking Over St. Louis, and Maybe the World

By Alexa Beattie

Chuck's 2x2 combo offers two tenders and two whole wings of chicken as blazingly hot as you could possibly want.

No Ordinary Rabbit to Open in Former Nixta Space This Summer

By Alexa Beattie

Nixta, now No Ordinary Rabbit

Well Met Cafe Adds a 'Neighborhood Gem' to Shaw

By Alexa Beattie

Well Met Cafe

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe