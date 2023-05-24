Global Food Markets' Food Truck Pop-Ups Return to Kirkwood

click to enlarge Courtesy Image Balkan Treat Box's food truck will be at Global Foods Market on August 10.

Stuck at home over the summer? Let your tastebuds travel for you!



Global Foods Market (421 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood; 314-835-1112; globalfoodstl.com) will again host its “Global Eats” food truck pop-up series as St. Louis rolls into summer.

The Global Eats series runs on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June 1 to August 24 outside Global Foods Market. Each vendor will have a special dish on offer for the pop-up made with ingredients found in the store.

“We’re especially excited to see what the chefs develop using ingredients from our store. This is a fun way to celebrate our diverse culinary scene and we encourage everyone to come out and support these small businesses on rotating Thursdays this summer,” Shayn Prapaisilp, of Global Foods Group, said in a statement.

Some trucks are yet to be announced, but the current lineup is:

Quesa Don’s (June 1); The Fold Street Crepes (June 15); La Colombianita (June 29); All Rolled Up Egg Rolls (July 13); Seoul Taco (July 27); Balkan Treat Box (August 10); Takozz Mexican Cuisine (August 14).

For updates on upcoming trucks, follow Global Food Market on social media @globalfoodsstl.