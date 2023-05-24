Global Food Markets' Food Truck Pop-Ups Return to Kirkwood

On Thursday evenings this summer, St. Louisans can travel the world through the eight food trucks

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 6:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Balkan Treat Box's food truck
Courtesy Image
Balkan Treat Box's food truck will be at Global Foods Market on August 10.

Stuck at home over the summer? Let your tastebuds travel for you!

Global Foods Market (421 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood; 314-835-1112; globalfoodstl.com) will again host its “Global Eats” food truck pop-up series as St. Louis rolls into summer. 

The Global Eats series runs on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. from June 1 to August 24 outside Global Foods Market. Each vendor will have a special dish on offer for the pop-up made with ingredients found in the store. 

“We’re especially excited to see what the chefs develop using ingredients from our store. This is a fun way to celebrate our diverse culinary scene and we encourage everyone to come out and support these small businesses on rotating Thursdays this summer,” Shayn Prapaisilp, of Global Foods Group, said in a statement.

Some trucks are yet to be announced, but the current lineup is:

Quesa Don’s (June 1); The Fold Street Crepes (June 15); La Colombianita (June 29); All Rolled Up Egg Rolls (July 13); Seoul Taco (July 27); Balkan Treat Box (August 10); Takozz Mexican Cuisine (August 14).

For updates on upcoming trucks, follow Global Food Market on social media @globalfoodsstl.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Scout Hudson

Scout Hudson is a summer intern at the Riverfront Times and a sophomore at the University of Missouri—Columbia.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lulu's New Bar Menu Dazzles on South Grand

By Ryan Krull

Cocktail

Review: Up Late Brings Outstanding After-Hours Eats to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Up Late

Porano Pasta, From St. Louis' Gerard Craft, To Return at Last

By Jessica Rogen

An array of dishes from Porano Pasta.

James Comey Shouts Out Sugarwitch Ice Cream Sandwiches

By Jaime Lees

Every treat from Sugarwitch looks magical.

Also in Food & Drink

Porano Pasta, From St. Louis' Gerard Craft, To Return at Last

By Jessica Rogen

An array of dishes from Porano Pasta.

Review: Up Late Brings Outstanding After-Hours Eats to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Up Late

Bold Down-Home Flavors Rule at Cellar House in Oakville

By Cheryl Baehr

Cellar House features appetizers, entrees, desserts and more.

Mike's Italian Beef Offers a Mesmerizing Taste of Chicago in St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Mike's Italian Beef
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us