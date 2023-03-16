Global Foods Wants Your Family Recipes for a New Cookbook

We all want to try your killer family dishes

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge Global Foods Market in Kirkwood hopes its cookbook will celebrate St. Louis' diversity. - Courtesy Global Foods Market
Courtesy Global Foods Market
Global Foods Market in Kirkwood hopes its cookbook will celebrate St. Louis' diversity.

Global Foods Market wants your family recipes for what could possibly be the cutest project ever.

The Kirkwood grocer is putting together a Global Foods Market Cookbook full of recipes submitted by St. Louis families.

Global Foods wants to include a variety of dishes from the cultures that make St. Louis the beautiful melting pot that it is. 

“We hope this cookbook celebrates all of the incredible cultures that we have residing here in our community while also providing home cooks with a fun way to start expanding their culinary horizons,” Shayn Prapaisilp, chief operating officer of Global Foods Group said in a statement. 

So those killer family dishes that make your mouth water just by thinking about them? Be a pal and share the recipe, so we can all try them out.

Submissions can also include family photos and short stories connected to the recipes. The only submission requirement is the recipe must include ingredients that can be found at Global Foods.

The book will also feature recipes from local chefs and restaurants, in addition to recipes passed down from generation to generation by Global Foods’ founding family, the Prapaisilps.

Global Foods hopes to publish its cookbook by the end of the year and has a goal to launch the cookbook before the holidays. 

With every book purchased, one will be donated to the International Institute of St. Louis to be put into welcome packs for refugees.

Recipes can be submitted through this Google Form.

