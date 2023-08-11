Golden Gems Is Opening a Cocktail Bar — Hidden Gem

Golden Gems, the smart and feminist retailer that first opened its doors in 2018, announced its plans on Instagram last night. Owners Susan Logsdon and Amanda Helman indicated that it would be just two doors down from their shop on Locust, in Midtown St. Louis, and would be called Hidden Gem.
"The vibe will be disco meets dive bar, with moody lighting, intimate seating, and plenty of disco balls," they explained — a perfect extension of what's rapidly become one of St. Louis' hippest, and most recognizable, brands.
The Golden Gems sister duo has been on a tear recently, opening shops in west county and at City Foundry in addition to the one on Locust. (After originally opening on Cherokee Street, they moved to Midtown in 2021.) Named RFT's "Best Place to Find Gifts for a Baddie" last year, the retailer has also been a familiar presence at some of the coolest events in town, including RFT's recent Pig & Whiskey.
Their expansion on Locust suggests the speculation is correct: Midtown (and Locust specifically) really is "the next big thing for business."
They say the bar will be open this fall. Which, judging by the state of the storefront as seen in their Instagram video and the city's notoriously slow process for awarding liquor licenses, sounds pretty ambitious. But we've learned never to underestimate the Golden Gems team — and so we could well be drinking under a disco ball come October. Stay tuned.
