GOTham and Eggs Adds Superhero-Themed Diner Classics to South Grand

“We tried to use a little bit of nerd knowledge,” co-owner Shanisah Knight says

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 6:11 am

click to enlarge Gotham and Eggs held its grand opening on August 12.
Braden McMakin
With their lacy edges and swirl of sweet topping, the buttermilk pancakes on the Pym-Cakes Platter at GOTham and Eggs (3139 South Grand Boulevard, 314-616-4006, gothamandeggs.com) look like the ideal. They’re golden, perfectly dotted with blueberries and are just begging to be drenched in syrup, butter or jam. Or all three, if you’re a maniac.

But glancing at the recently opened South Grand diner’s offerings, that excellence doesn’t seem to be limited to the flapjacks. The Hulkin’ Smash Burger looks like diner burger perfection, with its appealing yellow, perfectly melted cheese and glowingly orange side of sweet potato fries. The Jack’s Slinger, with its side of biscuits and gravy, is basically St. Louis on a plate (a vegetarian plate at that), and the milkshake is perfectly swirled with strawberry syrup and topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

click to enlarge The Pym-Cakes Platter at Gotham and Eggs includes pancakes, eggs and choice of breakfast meat.
Braden McMakin
Each dish gives off the sense of having been executed thousands of times, something that might be surprising considering GOTham and Eggs only opened its doors on August 2, followed by a grand opening on the 12th. But co-owner Shanisah Knight says that serving dishes that can be made perfectly again and again was a major guiding principle behind the menu.

“One of my biggest pet peeves when I go out to eat at a place regularly is when what I order regularly doesn't come out the same every time,” she says. “We wanted to pick things that could be consistently executed.”

That includes traditional diner items such as pancakes, waffles and burgers, as well as some items that are influenced by the Knights’ individual tastes, such as the Mighty Spinach and Strawberry Salad topped with fresh berries and sunflower seeds. GOTham and Eggs also offers a French toast dish — Peter’s Fried French Toast Platter — made from an original City Diner recipe (a nod to the building’s previous iteration) and named for its founder, Peter Spoto.

click to enlarge Gotham and Eggs' milkshake.
Braden McMakin
But the most standout menu theme might be the dish names that allude to superheroes. Knight says they were careful not to step into copyright infringement but were creative about pairing items with characters, pointing to Garfield’s Veggie Burger, which refers to Teen Titan Garfield “Beast Boy” Logan’s love for the offering.

“We tried to use a little bit of nerd knowledge,” Knight says.

Even if you somehow miss the Batman reference in the diner’s name, the superhero theme is immediately apparent upon entering the space, which is decorated to the nines with collectibles and other decor accumulated by Knight and her husband, Jason, over the years.

Superheroes, especially Batman, have long been a passion for Jason, and Knight says that with her English lit background, she has a passion for the characters and stories in the genre. But GOTham and Eggs keeps it positive.

“You won't see many villains on the walls in the diner,” she says.

The decor was the Knights’ biggest change to the space, since they decided to use City Diner’s furniture and a lot of its equipment. The biggest challenge, she says, was a lot of cleaning.

In some ways, simply deciding to take on the restaurant project was a big challenge, too. Jason had been working in fast-casual restaurants and wanted to make a career change, but Knight, who had been in customer service and accounting and had earned a teaching certificate, needed some convincing.

click to enlarge Superhero-themed decor is the thing at Gotham and Eggs.
Braden McMakin
She describes herself as “not a risk taker” but says she eventually became comfortable with the idea. Finding the former City Diner space, which they felt was family friendly, went a long way.

“We figured that was a great opportunity, with it having such an established presence for so long,” Knight says. “We felt that it would be a good fit in the community and felt the need.”

Now the couple is eager to do just that: serve the St. Louis community with some great, superhero-themed fare.

“Come out and experience it,” Knight says.

