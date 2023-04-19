CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Gotham and Eggs Eyes Summer Opening on South Grand

The new breakfast and lunch spot will take over the longtime City Diner space

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge Gotham and Eggs plans to be open on South Grand this summer.
Photo courtesy of Gotham and Eggs Instagram / Gotham and Eggs.
Gotham and Eggs plans to be open on South Grand this summer.

There's good news for South Grand denizens with an affinity for diner food. The comic book- and super hero-themed Gotham and Eggs is planning to open in late July or early August in the heart of the storied dining strip.

"We're taking our time because we want to do it right," owner Shanisah Knight says. "We're not rushing into it."

Gotham and Eggs is moving into the old City Diner space. That diner opened in 1992 and was a mainstay in the area serving classic fare for 30 years before closing last August.

Knight says that when she and her husband, Jason Knight, have Gotham and Eggs up and running, they plan to serve traditional diner food for breakfast and lunch, with a few specials on offer to mix things up as well.

She adds they also plan to be open for dinner a few nights a week. "We're going to be a family environment, and morning hours don't always work with kids being at school," Knight says.

The diner's theme stems from Jason's superhero fandom and his cache of collectibles, which will feature prominently in the dining area.

"We have a variety of memorabilia that will be there from Lego figures to hats to pop figures and posters," Knight says. "We hope it'll be just a different environment to visit."

Knight says that the smaller seating area between the main dining area and the patio is going to be set up for community crafters and artists to come in and show their work.

We're trying to bring the outside in," Knight says. "We really want to have a connection to the community beyond just providing good food and a good environment."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
