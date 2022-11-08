Grab Your Bougiest Pals: A Ski Chalet Experience Is Opening at Le Méridien

click to enlarge
COURTESY LE MERIDIEN CLAYTON
The Chalet Room.
For the bougiest among us, Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton (7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton; 314-863-0400)
is going to have a Chalet Pop-Up Bar starting Friday, November 11, and running through Sunday, February 26. It's a time of year the hotel is branding as the "La Fête season."
“The La Fête season is a time to embrace the winter season traditions, which center around celebrations, so we want to transport guests to the magic of a European ski holiday in downtown Clayton,” says Andrew Hargis, general manager of Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton. “The objective is to bring the glamour of traveling through Europe during the holidays to the Midwest.”
It's the perfect experience for people who want the apres-ski fun without all the pesky skiing.
The event, as you might expect of something being held at a luxury hotel, is extremely bougie (or, to say it another way, expensive). The weekend-only popup transforms the hotel's rooftop bar into a chalet evocative of European ski holidays full of wood pergolas, fire pits and warm alcoholic drinks. There will also be a temporary curling rink that guests can rent for $50 per hour. At the chalet, guests can get bites such as baked brie and pork belly brochette along with cocktails such as bourbon hot toddies and mulled wine.
For a more private experience, there's a Chalet Room, which is modeled after a classic ski lodge. You'll have access to a private outdoor patio as well as the chalet pop-up on the rooftop. The rental costs $500 per hour and includes access to the curling rink. The experience is limited to groups of 10 or less and comes with 10 beers and two bottles of champagne.
The curling rink and Chalet Room can be reserved via Open Table
. (Le Méridien is working to fix the Open Table, which currently says that the curling rink is $50 per hour per person. It is just $50 per hour, and the Chalet room is $500 per hour for up to 10 people, not $250 per person per hour. If you have questions call 314-863-0400.)
For big private events (up to 150 guests) there's the Apres Ski Experience, which includes a private bartender, access to the curling rink and a light menu of noshes.
Yes, it is bougie as heck, but the hotel is also hosting a coat drive to benefit The Little Bit Foundation
from Friday, November 11, through Sunday, November 13. And if you bring a coat for children, you get 20 percent off food and drink for the evening. So it's not all about posturing on Instagram.
Le Méridien is also offering hotel packages
, a specialty coffee at its Café la Vie, and a special in-room music experience in partnership with Takashima Record Bar throughout the winter.
