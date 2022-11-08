Grab Your Bougiest Pals: A Ski Chalet Experience Is Opening at Le Méridien

Practice your curling and get warm drinks and delicious bites at this weekend popup

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 10:21 am

click to enlarge The Chalet Room.
COURTESY LE MERIDIEN CLAYTON
The Chalet Room.

For the bougiest among us, Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton (7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton; 314-863-0400) is going to have a Chalet Pop-Up Bar starting Friday, November 11, and running through Sunday, February 26. It's a time of year the hotel is branding as the "La Fête season."

“The La Fête season is a time to embrace the winter season traditions, which center around celebrations, so we want to transport guests to the magic of a European ski holiday in downtown Clayton,” says Andrew Hargis, general manager of Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton. “The objective is to bring the glamour of traveling through Europe during the holidays to the Midwest.”

It's the perfect experience for people who want the apres-ski fun without all the pesky skiing.

The event, as you might expect of something being held at a luxury hotel, is extremely bougie (or, to say it another way, expensive). The weekend-only popup transforms the hotel's rooftop bar into a chalet evocative of European ski holidays full of wood pergolas, fire pits and warm alcoholic drinks. There will also be a temporary curling rink that guests can rent for $50 per hour. At the chalet, guests can get bites such as baked brie and pork belly brochette along with cocktails such as bourbon hot toddies and mulled wine.

For a more private experience, there's a Chalet Room, which is modeled after a classic ski lodge. You'll have access to a private outdoor patio as well as the chalet pop-up on the rooftop. The rental costs $500 per hour and includes access to the curling rink. The experience is limited to groups of 10 or less and comes with 10 beers and two bottles of champagne.

The curling rink and Chalet Room can be reserved via Open Table. (Le Méridien is working to fix the Open Table, which currently says that the curling rink is $50 per hour per person. It is just $50 per hour, and the Chalet room is $500 per hour for up to 10 people, not $250 per person per hour. If you have questions call 314-863-0400.)

For big private events (up to 150 guests) there's the Apres Ski Experience, which includes a private bartender, access to the curling rink and a light menu of noshes.

Yes, it is bougie as heck, but the hotel is also hosting a coat drive to benefit The Little Bit Foundation from Friday, November 11, through Sunday, November 13. And if you bring a coat for children, you get 20 percent off food and drink for the evening. So it's not all about posturing on Instagram.

Le Méridien is also offering hotel packages, a specialty coffee at its Café la Vie, and a special in-room music experience in partnership with Takashima Record Bar throughout the winter.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Wenneman's pork rib chop with sweet potato puree, greens and maple-bourbon glaze.

Westchester in Chesterfield Offers Speakeasy Vibes and Fantastic Food [PHOTOS]
Empanadas fritas — two handmade fried corn tortillas stuffed with Oaxaca cheese or chicken, topped with refried black beans, cabbage, queso fresco and salsa.

La Oaxaqueña's Dazzling Menu Features Enchiladas, Street Tacos and More
ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Wenneman's pork rib chop with sweet potato puree, greens and maple-bourbon glaze.

Westchester in Chesterfield Offers Speakeasy Vibes and Fantastic Food [PHOTOS]
Empanadas fritas — two handmade fried corn tortillas stuffed with Oaxaca cheese or chicken, topped with refried black beans, cabbage, queso fresco and salsa.

La Oaxaqueña's Dazzling Menu Features Enchiladas, Street Tacos and More
ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Wenneman's pork rib chop with sweet potato puree, greens and maple-bourbon glaze.

Westchester in Chesterfield Offers Speakeasy Vibes and Fantastic Food [PHOTOS]
Empanadas fritas — two handmade fried corn tortillas stuffed with Oaxaca cheese or chicken, topped with refried black beans, cabbage, queso fresco and salsa.

La Oaxaqueña's Dazzling Menu Features Enchiladas, Street Tacos and More
ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist

By Cheryl Baehr

Gus and Laura Koebbe are proud to keep the family's legacy going strong.

First Look: Koibito Poke Brings Healthful Poke Bowls to Des Peres

By Cheryl Baehr

The Koibito Poke bowl is one of the many offerings now available at the first St. Louis area Koibito Poke.

Benton Park Cafe Will Reopen Under New Owners This Winter

By Cheryl Baehr

Benton Park Cafe, a longtime neighborhood staple, has new owners, but the same vibe.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

A tray of biscuits.

Also in Food & Drink

First Look: Koibito Poke Brings Healthful Poke Bowls to Des Peres

By Cheryl Baehr

The Koibito Poke bowl is one of the many offerings now available at the first St. Louis area Koibito Poke.

St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist

By Cheryl Baehr

Gus and Laura Koebbe are proud to keep the family's legacy going strong.

Review: Clara B’s Kitchen Table Is a Stunning Homage to Scratch Cooking

By Cheryl Baehr

Some Clara B’s Kitchen Table favorites including the breakfast sandwich, French toast, quiche, autumn cobb salad, and biscuits and gravy.

Review: La Oaxaqueña Deliciously Serves Up Oaxacan Food and a Family's Memories

By Cheryl Baehr

La Oaxaqueña features a dazzling menu of traditional Oaxaxan cuisine, including enchiladas, picaditas, street tacos and molotes.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us