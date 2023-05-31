Grand Sammies & Sides Does Sandwiches Right

The new South Grand spot showcases classics elevated to their full potential

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Grand Sammies & Sides offers casual fare inside of Grand Spirits Bottle Co.
Mabel Suen
Grand Sammies & Sides offers casual fare inside of Grand Spirits Bottle Co.

Pat Skiersch was fortunate enough to grow up in a household that knew how to cook. His dad, mom and uncle were excellent in the kitchen, so epic weekend meals were a regular occurrence. However, his fondest food memories were of the simple weekday meals his parents would cobble together somewhere between work, school and the kids' sports practices and games. Their busy schedules meant they lacked the time to put together a full, multi-course meal, but they still made time to eat together and, more often than not, those weekday dinners consisted of sandwiches. The food wasn't anything over the top, but it was done well — a classic BLT with thick-sliced, peak-of-the-season tomatoes, his dad's excellent pulled pork, his mom's family famous spicy chicken. For Skiersch, these meals were more than a way to feed a busy family; they were the ultimate comfort of home.

It's no surprise, then, that Skiersch would look to what he loved the most when opening his debut food venture, Grand Sammies & Sides (3194 South Grand Boulevard, 314-769-9933). Located inside the natural wine shop and bar Grand Spirits, Skiersch's restaurant aims to be a standalone fast-casual and delivery spot, a place to pop in for a casual lunch or quick after-work bite and an amenity to Grand Spirits. Most importantly, though, it aims to be an homage to the genre that sparked in Skiersch a passion for food and set him on the course for who he would become as a chef — a genuine love for such a humble, comforting cuisine that is evident in every overstuffed bite.

We might never have tasted what Skiersch is capable of making had his career plans gone as he'd envisioned. After graduating high school, the southern Illinois native went to college with the intention of becoming an oral surgeon, only to have his plans thwarted when his dad got sick. Skiersch had to put school on hold to help run his dad's business, and as time went on, he decided to drop out completely and figure out what his new path might be. During that time, he found himself cooking at home, only to be disappointed with his handiwork and frustrated that he'd grown up around such good cooks and — at least on the surface — failed to pick up their techniques.

Pat Skiersch is chef at Grand Sammies & Sides.
Mabel Suen
Pat Skiersch is chef at Grand Sammies & Sides.

That frustration turned into a quest; Skiersch resolved to learn how to cook in a big way, enrolling in culinary school and soaking up everything he could from his classes and prestigious externships, including at Disney's Flying Fish in Orlando and Gerard Craft's Niche and Brasserie in St. Louis. He loved the business, but he could not shake the feeling that, if he was going to dedicate his entire life to something, he wanted it to be his own dream and not someone else's. After some serious soul searching, he realized that, despite the prestige that came from fine dining, everything for him always came back to sandwiches. If there was a way to combine his love for that with everything he'd learned from his time in upscale restaurants, he knew he'd be exactly where he was meant to be.

Skiersch would get that opportunity while working alongside chef Matt Wynn at Salve Osteria on South Grand. Though he was tasked with helping Wynn prepare the restaurant's upscale, Italian-inflected fare, he'd take every opportunity to make sandwiches for his co-workers in his down time. Natasha Bahrami and Michael Fricker, Salve's co-owners and also partners in the Gin Room, were so impressed with Skiercsh's creations that they approached him about opening a sandwich counter inside their other venture, Grand Spirits. As soon as they started chatting about ideas, it became clear that this was a perfect fit for everyone involved, and Grand Sammies was born.

Though Grand Sammies' offerings are the classics of the form, Skiersch's background in upscale dining is evident. A turkey sandwich, for instance, hits the notes you are looking for in a classic deli offering — tender, shaved meat, thick-sliced tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese — but details like marinated lettuce and crispy fried shallots add complexity. The latter, especially, infuses every bite with onion flavor, and a chipotle- and Calabrian chili-spiked mayonnaise infuses every bite with lip-tingling heat.

Sides include marinated spicy cucumber and orzo salad.
Mabel Suen
Sides include marinated spicy cucumber and orzo salad.

Chicken salad, too, benefits from a chef's touch; the pulled dark meat is liberally tossed with creamy mayonnaise and flecked with walnuts and raisins, which add crunch and sweetness respectively that is akin to a Waldorf salad. A simple garden burrito, too, is elevated thanks to velvety French onion spread that envelops a melange of vinaigrette-tossed tomatoes, cucumbers and bell peppers. It's like a mouthwatering Greek salad in burrito form.

The meatball sandwich is the sort of outrageously overstuffed behemoth you want from the form, though what makes it special is that it is made with Salve's outstanding chicken and beef meatballs. The large, tender spheres are tucked into the soft hoagie roll then coated in oregano-accented tomato sauce and molten provolone cheese. It can only be eaten with a knife and fork if you want to maintain any dignity.

Likewise, the Italian beef is as hefty as it is delicious, filled with hunks of tender beef that taste like a grandmother's slow-cooked pot-roast. Skiersch balances the beefy decadence with fiery giardiniera that adds substantial crunch in addition to heat. It would have been the meals' showstopper were it not for the day's special, a banh mi, which paired fork-tender, fish-sauce-caramel-glazed pork with pickled veggies, cilantro and a generous slather of that mayonnaise.

My Cousin Eddie has marinated cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and onion spread.
Mabel Suen
My Cousin Eddie has marinated cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and onion spread.

Skiersch puts the same care into his sides as he does his sandwiches. A cucumber salad, tossed with red onions and mint, is the embodiment of refreshment. Orzo pasta salad, tossed with tomatoes, Kalamata olives and cucumbers, is the flavor of summer picnics in a bowl. However, his most impressive side dish is his Cajun potato salad, an old family recipe based on chef Paul Prudhomme's classic dish that balances the mayo's creaminess with gentle heat.

For Skiersch, the potato salad is much more than a side dish; it's a piece of family history. He has fond memories of his dad tweaking the dish from Prudhomme's recipe until he got it just to his liking, then bringing it to every get-together, where it would be eaten up alongside other Skiersch family specialties. That he gets to share that love with his customers through his low-key sandwich shop feels full circle. That we get to share in it with him feels like a privilege.

Thurs. 11 a.m.-9:45 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-12:15 a.m.; Sun. noon-4 p.m. (Closed Mon.-Wed.)

From left: Michael Fricker and Meredith Barry

New Society, a Cocktail Lounge, to Open on South Grand: Star mixologists Meredith Barry and Michael Fricker are setting up shop in Grand Spirits Bottle Co.

A turkey panini is one of the core menu items at Grand Sammies & Sides.

Grand Sammies & Sides To Open Inside Grand Spirits Next Week: Chef Pat Skiersch will showcase classic flavors and great ingredients at their peak from a window in the South Grand spot

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

