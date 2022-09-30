Guerrilla Street Food Will Open With New Owners, Location This Fall

The restaurant will continue its Filipino food tradition with a "Hawaiian flair," says former owner

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 3:51 pm

click to enlarge Joel Crespo, Rachel Alcantara, Arnold Alcantara and Brian Hardesty hold beverages in front of a brick house.
VIA BRIAN HARDESTY
(Left to right) Joel Crespo, Rachel Alcantara, Arnold Alcantara and Brian Hardesty celebrate the new ownership of Guerilla Street Food. The Alcantara's are taking over the St. Louis staple.

Five months after closing, Guerilla Street Food will open again later this fall — this time with new owners.

Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty, who owned the business for 11 years and oversaw its journey from one of the city’s most beloved food trucks to a St. Louis staple for Filipino food, announced on Friday that they have sold the Guerilla Street Food brand.

Their business will belong to new owners, Rachel and Arnold Alcantara. The couple plans to open the restaurant in a new location, with an official announcement coming after they finalize lease negotiations.

The couple will take over the business as they settle down in St. Louis after their move from Hawaii. Arnold, who was born and raised in Hawaii, has worked in the restaurant business for over a decade with experience as a chef. The couple plans to continue Guerilla Street Food classics like the Flying Pig and Chicken Adobo while adding their own touch.

“They seemed like a really good fit to continue on Guerilla Street Food," Hardesty says, "to continue doing Filipino-American food but also add a little bit of Hawaiian flair to things as well, which I think is extremely exciting. I think both cuisines are very much underrepresented in St. Louis.”

Hardesty says the couple’s "eagerness" stood out to him — reminding the Guerilla Street Food owners of themselves, back in 2011.

“When we created Guerilla Street Food, we were just two friends who wanted to make food that we cared about and we felt could really service the area,” Hardesty says. “At the time, there was no Filipino food being sold. We were very excited when we got started. …That's the vibe I get from Rachel and Arnold. They are putting everything out there to make their dream come true.”
Related
Joel Crespo and Briand Hardesty are saying goodbye to Guerrilla Street Food.

Guerrilla Street Food Is For Sale; Will Close Without a Buyer

Related
Manager Mike Zapf taking orders.

Commando Performance: Guerrilla Street Food's fresh Filipino fare bucks every St. Louis food-truck trend

Crespo and Hardesty opened the business over a decade ago as a food truck. One of the first in the area, it became widely popular in St. Louis. The business expanded throughout the region, with its first brick-and-mortar building located in Tower Grove in 2015. Over the years, they opened five restaurants, before scaling back to one location in Webster Groves by 2022.

In April, Crespo and Hardesty announced that they would shut down the restaurant and food truck with the hopes of finding a new buyer.

Despite selling the business, Crespo and Hardesty don’t plan to walk away just yet. They will continue to serve as advisors to the Alcantaras during this new chapter of Guerilla Street Food.

“I don’t think it’s bittersweet at all,” Hardesty says. “It’s nothing but sweet. It's pretty awesome to see this happening and to see it continue and to see these people that we trust to carry it on [with] their excitement. I just feel nothing but positivity.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Trending

Salt + Smoke to Open Oh Hey! Barbecue Inside Kirkwood Schnucks

By Jessica Rogen

Brisket plate with a side of green bean and tomato salad and brisket chili.

Sugarwitch Opens This Friday in the Patch Neighborhood

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch opens its first brick and mortar in the Patch neighborhood this Friday.

Assault Allegations Against St. Louis Chef Detail Pattern of Abuse

By Cheryl Baehr

Chef Tony Nguyen has been charged with multiple counts of felony domestic assault.

STL Toasted To Take Over Mama Toscano's Space on the Hill

By Cheryl Baehr

Husband and wife Matthew Fuller and Brittany Abernathy are excited for STL Toasted's next chapter.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: STL Toasted's T-Ravs Are Damn Good

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted's Buffalo chicken t-ravs on a tray

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Review: Salve Osteria Dazzles With Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes

By Cheryl Baehr

Salve Osteria’s menu features a selection of shareable plates, pastas, entrees and desserts.

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us