Hi-Pointe Drive-In Opens Edwardsville Location This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy Jasper Paul PR Offerings at the new location include the Belly Clarkson Burger (left) and a Strawberry Gooey Butter Shake.

St. Louis purveyor of decadent burgers and next-level milkshakes Hi-Pointe Drive-In is stepping another foot across the river into Illinois.On Thursday, the local chain's latest location will open its doors for a grand opening at 11 a.m. in Edwardsville, Illinois, at 6147 Trace Parkway Drive, not far from Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville. Illinois developer Plocher Construction helped design the 3,5000-square-foot space, which taps bold colors and nostalgic elements, similar to the other Hi-Pointe locations.The menu will also feel similar to fans of the burger joint and features decadent collaborations with local restaurants, such as the Send Noods, a double smashburger complete with a ramen-noodle patty served between halves of a crab Rangoon bun; the Belly Clarkson, a double smash burger with pork belly and bacon-fat aioli; the Snoop Hoggy Dog, which will be covered in pulled pork, mac and cheese, bacon bits and barbecue sauce — and more.“We’re excited to bring the Hi-Pointe Drive-in energy to Southern Illinois,” co-owner Ben Hillman said in a statement. “Edwardsville is a great hospitality hub with a strong sense of community, and we are excited to offer a gathering place for folks to hang out and enjoy a quality burger and get hi on Hi-Pointe."A portion of sales during the opening celebration will go to the Metro East Humane Society, which will also be on site from 4 to 8 p.m. with some adoptable pets. After then, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.