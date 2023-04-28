Save 25% on United We Brunch with code RFT25

Hi-Pointe Drive-In To Open 7th Location in Illinois

Edwardsville, prepare to get Hi this summer

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 12:16 am

click to enlarge Hi-Pointe Cheesburger.
Courtesy Photo
Hi-Pointe Cheesburger.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In will be opening its neon doors at a new spot. The restaurant group behind the iconic St. Louis eatery announced plans for a franchise location in Edwardsville, Illinois, yesterday. The seventh iteration of the much beloved burger joint anticipates it will start slinging early this summer.

You can expect to see lots of fanfare to get the community ready for its new 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which will be located off Route 157 at 6147 Trace Parkway Drive. 

Part of that will be teaming up with Glik's, a locally owned family clothing store, for a burger pop-up event prior to opening. Per its laid-back, groovy philosophy of burgers bringing the world together, any sales from the pop-up will go to a currently unannounced, local charity through a give-back program. 

The new location is slated to be in a hospitality hub where many Southern Illinois University students frequent. It will be the second Hi-Pointe location in Illinois, joining its O’Fallon sister which opened its doors in April 2022.

click to enlarge Hi-Pointe strawberry gooey butter shake.
Courtesy Photo
Hi-Pointe strawberry gooey butter shake.

Edwardsville felt like the obvious next move for the restaurateurs behind Sugarfire, Chicken Out, and Cyrano’s. 

“Edwardsville is a community that strongly supports local hospitality, and we are excited to offer a gathering place for people to come hang, enjoy a quality burger and get hi on Hi-Pointe,” Co-owner Ben Hillman said in a statement. “We believe it’s a thriving community that we’re proud to now be a part of.”

The menu will be consistent with the fast-casual concept’s other locations. Expect to see Hi-Pointe favorites like the Smash Burger made from chuck, brisket, and short rib, or the Strawberry Gooey Butter Cake Shake. Or get hi on weekend specials like its brunch-themed burger, Such a Yolkster.

Katie Lawson

Katherine "Katie" Lawson is a writing intern and student at Washington University.
