Hill Staple Mama Toscano's Closes After More Than 100 Years

The building is now up for lease

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 5:28 pm


click to enlarge The windows are shuttered at Mama Toscano's on the Hill. - Benjamin Simon
Benjamin Simon
The windows are shuttered at Mama Toscano's on the Hill.

Mama Toscano's Ravioli, a neighborhood staple in the Hill known for its handmade ravioli and meatball sandwiches, is officially closed.

Rebecca Thessen of L3 Corporation, commercial real estate broker for owners Patty and Nick Toscano, confirmed that the nearly 4,000-square-foot building is up for lease. She says the Toscanos are stepping away for retirement.

The closure marks the end of a business that has served the Hill for over 100 years. Owned by multiple generations of the Toscano family, the business began in 1910 as the neighborhood market and blossomed into one of the premier toasted ravioli locations.

The ravioli, which took nearly three days to make, resulted in more than 250 pounds daily and earned the business a feature on the Food Network.

The doors at Mama Toscano’s have been locked for months, but it wasn’t clear if the closure was temporary or permanent. Recently, a sign was posted in a window directing people to L3 Corporation, a real estate company. Thessen says the building has been up for lease for less than a month.

