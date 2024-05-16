Honey's Serves Fare 'Straight Out of Grandma's Kitchen' in North City

When Honey’s first launched in North City in 2016, it was a home-based bakery business. But in 2022, on Valentine’s Day, the bakery moved into a storefront at 5051 Riverview Boulevard in Walnut Park. Since then, it has evolved further: Now, it’s a takeout restaurant open for pre-orders only, and as a result has expanded both its offerings and its reach. With customers hankering for Honey’s “taste of home,” a grand opening is slated for June, when it will launch a more extensive menu and welcome orders from walk-in customers, as well as online.

Already, Angelise Capraro, who owns the restaurant with her fiancé, James Latimore, said she is seeing an uptick in business and is definitely “feeling the love.” This could be because of the food “straight out of Grandma’s kitchen” – which is Honey’s raison d’être – or it could be Capraro’s business model which happens, for now, to employ either loved-ones or very close friends. For instance: Her mom is in charge of administration, her best friend takes care of Honey’s online presence. Facility maintenance is under the care of a close family friend; and her cousin Trevelle Robinson, who used to work at Mother’s Fish in Clayton, is the chef.

Here are the kinds of homestyle culinary “comforts” Robinson is cooking up: smash burgers and fried fish dinners, hot chicken sandwiches with sweet garlic pickles, jerk Alfredo, shrimp and grits, and homemade cinnamon rolls. Capraro’s personal favorites are that Alfredo, and also the grits. “Everything we make is full-flavored and tastes of nostalgia,” she said, adding that her pancakes make the cut, as well. “I’m top 2, not 2 on those,” she said. Honey’s makes its hot sauce and “everything” dipping sauce in house.

Meanwhile, Capraro is still baking; still filling those orders and sending them out. Just last week, in fact, she made a wedding cake – a three-tiered beauty of three different cakes: Oreo with white chocolate mousse, classic red velvet, and a play on strawberry shortcake. More usual, though, are classic, smaller gâteaux and a wide selection of baked pastries.

Capraro says the neighborhood seems pleased to have Honey’s in the mix; especially so, considering that food options in that neck of the woods can be limited. “People don’t want Fish & Chicken all the time.” And even though her prices, for a lower-income neighborhood, are a little higher, people seem willing to pay them.

Honey’s is mostly takeout for now, although there are a couple of tables inside. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.



This story was originally published in Sauce Magazine.

