Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Hot Box Cookies Celebrates 4/20 With Special Deals

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 3:40 pm

click to enlarge The "Wake and Bake" cookie has chocolate brownies, caramel and fruity cereal in it. - COURTESY HOT BOX COOKIES
Courtesy Hot Box Cookies
The "Wake and Bake" cookie has chocolate brownies, caramel and fruity cereal in it.

Hot Box Cookies (multiple locations including 54 N Euclid Avenue, 314-899-0909) hopes to help stoners everywhere satisfy their munchies as the unofficial holiday – 4/20 – approaches. Not only are they rolling out a special menu, but they’re launching special merchandise and promotions to celebrate.

The cookie spot is offering a $4.20 menu for four days — April 20 through April 23 — to feed the munchies of St. Louisan stoners and non-smokers alike. A limited-edition “Wake and Bake” cookie that consists of caramel, chocolate brownies and smothered in fruity cereal hits this special menu; Icing and ice cream sandwiches also are on the list, as well as a six pack of chocolate chip cookies – although these are only available on April 20.

Christina Chastain, director of marketing at Hot Box Cookies, says the company has always celebrated the day dedicated to cannabis culture, even before it became the “cultural phenomenon it is now.”

“It’s no secret there’s an intense hunger surrounding the high holiday," Chastain says. "We’re super stoked to be feeding those munchies like we’ve done every year."

To add to the mix, Hot Box Cookies will also give 420 cookies away at beginning at 4:20 p.m. on the designated holiday in store. Chastain tells the RFT that each store will be giving away the cookies, with separate lines for the free cookie customers. The deal is first come, first served. Hot Box Cookies has locations in the Central West End, Tower Grove East, Clayton, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur, St. Charles, and Columbia, Missouri. Those who don't receive a free cookie will still get a treat, however, Chastain teases.

Also on the agenda as part of the celebrations is a collaboration with SWADE Cannabis and MMJ Recs. The cookie stores will have a unique QR code available at each location that will allow guests to access a medical marijuana pre-approval application.


click to enlarge Hot Box Cookies is offering apparel, too. - COURTESY HOT BOX COOKIES
Courtesy Hot Box Cookies
Hot Box Cookies is offering apparel, too.

Limited edition apparel is also available online; there are beanies, a sweatshirt, a t-shirt and a sticker design is up for grabs.

For those not in town to get the $4.20 menu, Hot Box Cookies ships nationwide. Visit Shop.HotBoxCookies.com.

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken tikka masala made up of chicken simmered in a rich flavorful Indian sauce.

Basil India Serves Masterfully-Executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai Fare [PHOTOS]
Twisted Tree (10701 Watson Road, Sunset Hills; 314-394-3366) Read more here.

Suburban St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out [PHOTOS]
Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken tikka masala made up of chicken simmered in a rich flavorful Indian sauce.

Basil India Serves Masterfully-Executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai Fare [PHOTOS]
Twisted Tree (10701 Watson Road, Sunset Hills; 314-394-3366) Read more here.

Suburban St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out [PHOTOS]
Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken tikka masala made up of chicken simmered in a rich flavorful Indian sauce.

Basil India Serves Masterfully-Executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai Fare [PHOTOS]
Twisted Tree (10701 Watson Road, Sunset Hills; 314-394-3366) Read more here.

Suburban St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out [PHOTOS]
Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis Standards: The Corner Bar Is a Piece of Missouri (and Bowling) History

By Cheryl Baehr

The Corner Bar's cocked hat bowling lanes are the last of their kind.

Guerrilla Street Food Is For Sale; Will Close Without a Buyer

By Cheryl Baehr

Joel Crespo and Briand Hardesty are saying goodbye to Guerrilla Street Food.

Black Coffee, Inside the Luminary, Highlights Coffee Brands of Color

By Cassidy Waigand

Aloha Mischeaux owns Black Coffee, which is housed at the Luminary in St. Louis.

Review: Basil India Serves Some of the Best Dishes in St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Basil India serves masterfully-executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai fare.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Basil India Serves Some of the Best Dishes in St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Basil India serves masterfully-executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai fare.

Review: Commonwealth Dazzles with Flawless Upscale Dining

By Cheryl Baehr

Sous chef Sierra Eaves and executive chef Scottie Corrigan are doubling down on fine dining at Commonwealth.

Review: Silver Pancake House Is a Delightful Daytime Gem

By Cheryl Baehr

Silver Pancake House offers a wide range of classic breakfast and lunch fare.

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

By Cheryl Baehr

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us