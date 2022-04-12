Hot Box Cookies Celebrates 4/20 With Special Deals

click to enlarge
Hot Box Cookies (multiple locations including 54 N Euclid Avenue, 314-899-0909)
Courtesy Hot Box Cookies
The "Wake and Bake" cookie has chocolate brownies, caramel and fruity cereal in it.
hopes to help stoners everywhere satisfy their munchies as the unofficial holiday – 4/20 – approaches. Not only are they rolling out a special menu, but they’re launching special merchandise and promotions to celebrate.
The cookie spot is offering a $4.20 menu for four days — April 20 through April 23 — to feed the munchies of St. Louisan stoners and non-smokers alike. A limited-edition “Wake and Bake” cookie that consists of caramel, chocolate brownies and smothered in fruity cereal hits this special menu; Icing and ice cream sandwiches also are on the list, as well as a six pack of chocolate chip cookies – although these are only available on April 20.
Christina Chastain, director of marketing at Hot Box Cookies, says the company has always celebrated the day dedicated to cannabis culture, even before it became the “cultural phenomenon it is now.”
“It’s no secret there’s an intense hunger surrounding the high holiday," Chastain says. "We’re super stoked to be feeding those munchies like we’ve done every year."
To add to the mix, Hot Box Cookies will also give 420 cookies away at beginning at 4:20 p.m. on the designated holiday in store. Chastain tells the RFT
that each store will be giving away the cookies, with separate lines for the free cookie customers. The deal is first come, first served. Hot Box Cookies has locations in the Central West End, Tower Grove East, Clayton, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur, St. Charles, and Columbia, Missouri. Those who don't receive a free cookie will still get a treat, however, Chastain teases.
Also on the agenda as part of the celebrations is a collaboration with SWADE Cannabis and MMJ Recs. The cookie stores will have a unique QR code available at each location that will allow guests to access a medical marijuana pre-approval application.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Hot Box Cookies
Hot Box Cookies is offering apparel, too.
Limited edition apparel is also available online; there are beanies, a sweatshirt, a t-shirt and a sticker design is up for grabs.
For those not in town to get the $4.20 menu, Hot Box Cookies ships nationwide. Visit Shop.HotBoxCookies.com
.