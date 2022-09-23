How To Eat Your Way Through the Jewish New Year in St. Louis

Rosh Hashanah holds culinary delights — even if you're not Jewish

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 3:57 pm

There's no such thing as a Jewish holiday without good food.

Passover comes with matzo ball soup (rich chicken broth studded with dumplings) and  brisket (the most amazing pot roast ever). Sukkot, the harvest holiday, has kreplach, amazing meat-stuffed dumplings. And don't even get me started with Hanukkah, which comes with fried everything, most famously latkes (potato pancakes) but also sufganiyot, small jam-filled donuts. Even a holiday associated with fasting, Yom Kippur, is followed by a sumptuous break fast feast, often comprised of bagels, smoked salmon, and other brunch-like fare.

Naturally, the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, is no exception. The holiday — which begins at sundown on Sunday, September 25, and ends Tuesday, September 27 — comes with a mandate to welcome a sweet new year by consuming sweet foods.

Apples dipped in honey is the most traditional option, followed by pomegranates, which supposedly have the same amount of seeds as mandates in the Torah, the Jewish Bible (we're not counting).

At Rosh Hashanah, like so many holidays, people gather in large groups to commemorate the occasion.

"Food is so important in our culture and our tradition," says Karen Kriger Bogard,  a rabbi at the Central Reform Congregation. "As it is in many others as well — it's not to say we're unique. It just plays such an important role in how we gather."

For Bogard, the food that says it's the holidays is her mother's brisket. As a kid, just smelling it cooking made her know it was the holidays. Now, as an adult, the holidays are sometimes still about that brisket.

After all this is a busy stretch: "When you're a rabbi, you run out of time," Bogard says with a laugh. "So my mom is literally making a brisket and bringing it from Memphis so we have food to eat."

Reducing the holiday down to its food is, of course, reductive. But there's something inherently important and universal about celebrating together through food. That also makes it a great way to get something out of the holiday even if you aren't Jewish.

So, with that in mind, we've picked five ways for St. Louisans to get into the new year the easiest way: through their stomachs.

Seek out some fancy fruit

Remember the aforementioned pomegranates? Part of the reason they're consumed is to align with an instruction to eat "unfamiliar fruit." Pick up some truly wild specimens at St. Louis' bevy of top-notch international markets — Jay's International Food (3172 South Grand Boulevard) or Global Foods Market (421 North Kirkwood Road), for example — or even head to your local Schnucks, which has been known to have a dragonfruit or prickly pear on occasion.

Order a holiday meal

There are a few spots in the city that offer a full holiday dinner ready to order. But it's a little last minute at this point, so head to Whole Foods, which has full meals as well individual dishes and Kosher wine for order.

Nosh at a Jewish deli

St. Louis isn't known for our delis, sadly. That said, there's still a few top-notch offerings in town. If you're closer to the city, think about Protzel's (7608 Wydown Boulevard) for some classic sandwiches, traditional sweets and a fridge of the most Jewish soda out there: Dr. Brown's. In the county, you'll find Kohn's Kosher Meat and Deli (10405 Old Olive Street Road), which has all of the above and plus a small market and a good amount of seating.

Bake a Midwestern Rosh Hashanah pizza

There's a lot of great holiday recipes out there, but the Midwest can lay claim to truly delectable one that bridges the gap between holiday grub and everyday deliciousness: Molly Yeh's apple and honey pizza. Though Yeh is from a different Midwestern state less known for its pizza (Minnesota), somehow she still manages to turn out a truly great flavor combination — the chew of a great crust, the sharpness of cheddar, sweetness from apples, caramelized onions and, of course, honey. We can't recommend it enough.

 Eat some apples and honey

The classic is a classic for a reason. It's the easiest way to low key celebrate and welcome a sweet year ahead. You can fancy it up by picking up a selection of apples and different honeys to have a kind of tasting — a favorite of Rabbi Bogard.

But regardless of if you go extravagant or simple: shana tova!

Email the author at [email protected]

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Trending

Assault Allegations Against St. Louis Chef Detail Pattern of Abuse

By Cheryl Baehr

Chef Tony Nguyen has been charged with multiple counts of felony domestic assault.

STL Toasted To Take Over Mama Toscano's Space on the Hill

By Cheryl Baehr

Husband and wife Matthew Fuller and Brittany Abernathy are excited for STL Toasted's next chapter.

Review: STL Toasted's T-Ravs Are Damn Good

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted's Buffalo chicken t-ravs on a tray

Chef Tony Nguyen of Snō Charged with Felony Domestic Assault

By Cheryl Baehr

Chef Tony Nguyen of Snō Charged with Felony Domestic Assault

Also in Food & Drink

Review: STL Toasted's T-Ravs Are Damn Good

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted's Buffalo chicken t-ravs on a tray

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Review: Salve Osteria Dazzles With Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes

By Cheryl Baehr

Salve Osteria’s menu features a selection of shareable plates, pastas, entrees and desserts.

Review: Midtown's Latte Lounge Serves Thrilling Brunch Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Latte Lounge serves delicious daytime fare, including latte flights, breakfast samplers, avocado toast, shrimp and grits, pizzas and red velvet waffles.

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us