I Went To Karen's Diner and All I Got Was Roasted Mercilessly

DANIEL HILL The staff at Karen's Diner have a unique idea of what customer service should look like.

DANIEL HILL Fan art adorns the walls at Karen's.

DANIEL HILL My server was decidedly not amused with me.

DANIEL HILL It really is a key part of the restaurant's theme.

When I first signed on to check out Karen’s Diner, I had no clue that I’d be called upon to put my pantomime skills to the test, let alone on a stage for the amusement of the entire restaurant.Yet there I was, halfway through my time at the new pop-up operating out of the old Lemmons building, being goaded by an exceptionally rude red-haired woman to play charades in front of an assembled crowd. The pressure was on — another unwitting customer who was serving as my rival in the impromptu competition had just wordlessly conveyed that he was Pennywise the clown, the Big Bad from Stephen King’s, in a remarkably rapid fashion. If I was going to stay in the game, I’d need to silently convince this crowd that I was Elton John in a hurry.“And remember, no talking, motherfucker,” the unkind woman with the microphone warned.Suddenly, it was go time. I took a step forward and pulled out an invisible bench upon which I sat, my knees and waist bent awkwardly. I lifted the lid off of the keys of the imaginary grand piano that sat before me and began tickling the ivories with gusto, swaying my head back and forth in dramatic fashion. The immediate response I got — a “What the fuck?” from the woman who was making me do all of this — did not inspire confidence.But then someone in the crowd threw me a lifeline. “Playing piano!” she helpfully shouted. Yes, indeed. Next, I removed my glasses from my face and put them back on, holding my hands on the outside of them in an attempt to communicate that they were larger than they actually are. “Ray Charles!” another woman offered. An excellent guess, but not the answer I was looking for. Out of moves, I motioned with my hand that she was in the right ballpark and that she should continue. Mercifully, a man nearby at last picked up what I was putting down and called out out the correct answer, and this charade was finally over.Sadly, though, this was just round one. Making matters worse, it was a round I’d lost — the speed with which my competition had managed to get “Pennywise the clown” of all things out of the crowd was nothing short of remarkable. That he was able to wordlessly communicate that he was Spongebob’s neighbor Squidward even more quickly in round two was enough to make me think I was being hustled by a pro.But when I got my second prompt, I felt emboldened. I knew just what to do. At the start of my turn I raised my right hand to my mouth and pretended as though I was chomping on something, which I then tapped with my ring finger as if I was ashing a cigar. “Bugs Bunny!” a woman shouted — all according to my plan. Triumphantly, I pointed to the imaginary object in my hand. “A carrot!” several people in the crowd yelled. And with that, I’d gotten across what I’d intended, far faster than even I expected. I gave the rude woman a cocky look. She gave me a bewildered one.“You misheard me,” she said, her voice dripping with condescension. “It definitely wasn’t ‘carrot,’ it was ‘Karen.’ ‘Karen’ like Karen — the theme, Karen? Karen. Get the fuck off my stage.”In retrospect, I definitely should have put that together. But in fairness to myself, I had not come to this restaurant with the expectation that I’d be called upon to perform; I simply thought I’d be enjoying a burger and some fries while getting yelled at and insulted by its staff, as is the overall premise of Karen’s Diner. Originally founded last year in Australia, the chain has exploded in popularity based on its promise of atrocious service at the hands of its rude employees, and it has since expanded to Indonesia, New Zealand and the U.K., with the newly opened St. Louis location being the first in the United States.To be fair, I got that experience, too. Upon my arrival I was asked if I would be dining alone, and I replied that my date was running late but would be here soon. (In actuality, that late “date” was a colleague,’s food critic Cheryl Baehr.)“That sounds like a lie,” the hostess replied. “If you got stood up, you can just tell us.”After being led to my table, I was surprised to see that my younger sister was one of the patrons already at the restaurant. She came over and said hi, then flagged down her waitress — the same red-haired woman, incidentally, who would later force me into a game of charades.“Hey, did you know we’re related?” my sister asked. “Don’t we look alike?”“Your parents made some ugly kids,” was the reply.Soon my own waitress arrived.“Where’s your friend at?” she inquired sternly as she threw a menu on the table in front of me. “She needs to hurry up.”“They’re not going to show up,” offered the woman who’d just called my sister and I ugly. “I wouldn’t want to either.”I spent a few moments chatting with my sister, and soon my waitress returned to take my order, exhibiting all of the charm that’s made Karen’s Diner an international phenomenon.“You better know what the fuck you wanna drink,” she said. “Why you over here running your mouth? My time is precious.” After I picked a drink off the menu she warned that the decision was a final one. “You don't like it, we're not gonna change shit. That's what you gonna drink. Now figure out what appetizer you want.” I hastily ordered some fries with which to shield myself from the barrage of insults.Meanwhile, a man at a table across the restaurant made the mistake of informing staff that he was vegan. An employee holding a megaphone loudly announced the man’s dietary restrictions to the entire restaurant, whereupon the red-haired waitress grabbed a microphone and called for everyone’s attention.“Everybody please raise your middle fingers to the vegan over here on three and say, ‘Fuck you, vegan,’” she said, after which the room full of diners complied. “Eat some fucking meat you piece of shit,” she then added.Elsewhere, a man was celebrating a birthday. Staffers encouraged everyone in the restaurant to sing him a birthday song fairly similar to the customary one, only with a lot more instances of the phrase “fuck off” than usual. Middle fingers were again displayed liberally by everyone on staff — clearly a key part of the Karen’s experience. Shortly after, the game of charades I lost came and went.While I was onstage, my dining companion Cheryl finally arrived and was roundly shamed and berated on her way to our table. After I was sent packing from the competition, we each ordered a burger; when they came out, the person who brought them to us demanded that I give her one of the cheese curds we’d gotten on the side as “payment.” At one point, the red-haired woman walked over to our table and picked up my phone, which she used to shoot a selfie of herself flipping the bird.Cheryl and I were distracted by the ongoing spectacle and spent some time discussing what we’d witnessed here so far. Unfortunately, this caused us to neglect our food, much to our waitress’ chagrin.“What’s wrong with it?” she demanded. “Why you not eating it?”Curious as to what would happen, I tried to send mine back, saying that it was not any good. “Nah, we ain’t doing that shit,” she replied. “You ordered it, you’re eating it. And you’re not getting shit off the bill.” Fair enough.Our experience at Karen’s Diner wrapped up shortly after when our waitress threw a pair of to-go boxes and a bill at our table, none of which we’d asked for. “Hurry up,” were her parting words.Meanwhile, the red-haired woman had rounded up a fresh set of victims and forced them to the stage. I did not stick around long enough to see how they fared, but hopefully they had more success than I did.As for me, if I do end up back at this restaurant and I find myself called upon to pantomime a “Karen,” I won’t make the same mistake. In fact, I have just the pair of middle fingers necessary to bring home the gold.