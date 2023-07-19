St. Louis Burger Week - Get the App + Feast!

Idol Wolf Brings Spanish-Inspired, Chef-Driven Fare to Downtown St. Louis

The new restaurant and bar at 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis will open July 25

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 3:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dishes at Idol Wolf include a seafood paella.
Braden McMakin
Dishes at Idol Wolf include a seafood paella.

The bar at the new Idol Wolf in the forthcoming 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis (1528 Locust Street, 21cmuseumhotels.com/stlouis) is bright and airy with a semi-circular bar and gleaming bottles. It feels exceedingly modern and fresh and a vertical brick design under the bar extends into the dining room. Here, lower curved ceilings make for a more intimate experience.

The setup feels a little old world and a bit like an upscale wine cellar, which makes perfect sense when considering Idol Wolf aims to fill a hole in the St. Louis dining scene as a Spanish-inspired, chef-driven concept headed up by Executive Chef Matthew Daughaday formerly of Juniper, Reed’s American Table and Niche. 

“There's a lot of history to Spain and St. Louis and the origins of St. Louis,” Daughaday says. “So it makes sense from a historical standpoint, in telling the kind of history of St. Louis, I think it fits in there nicely. It's some of the best food in the world.”

click to enlarge Matthew Daughaday is the executive chef.
Braden McMakin
Matthew Daughaday is the executive chef.

Idol Wolf, which will begin taking reservations for dinner on July 25, aims to provide a sharable eating experience. There is seating for 100 guests in the dining room as well as a private-events space and a billiards lounge that will have its own small bites menu. The main menu, Daughaday explains, combines larger plates that are meant to be substantial enough to serve as a meal by themselves with the smaller tapas that diners might already have experience with. 

The dishes utilize both fresh local ingredients and some imported from Spain, such as soppressata, chorizo and even fire-roasted tomatoes. Seafood, more than anything else, dominates the menu, and Daughaday points to the grilled octopus — served with potato presse, chorizo spice, herbs and lemon aioli — as a particular favorite.

“I spent a lot of time on how to get octopus nice and tender,” he says. “It has this kind of smoked paprika rub on it … I made it kind of unique to us.”

click to enlarge The bar is bright and airy.
Braden McMakin
The bar is bright and airy.
There are also snacks, such as fried Marcona almonds or pan con tomate; meat-based tapas, such as beef cheek empanadas; and significant vegetable-based offerings, such as watermelon gazpacho, patatas bravas and “chorizo” roasted hen of the woods. 

The latter is served with chorizo-spiced butter and smoked aioli on an arepa. Daughaday describes how it is basted in the same spices as chorizo (though there is no sausage involved).

“It takes on flavor really well,” he says.

Idol Wolf’s food offerings are meant to be approachable, giving diners an introduction to exciting Iberian cuisine. That’s balanced with a bar and coffee program. Director of Food & Beverage Dylan Rauhoff explains that the bar menu includes drinks that feature plenty of nods to Daughaday’s food menu, Spanish drinks and classic drinks made with Spanish liquors, like a Ximenez (a Spanish wine grape) old fashioned that’s sweetened with Ximenez sherry.

click to enlarge Drinks include a Ximenez old fashioned sweetened with Ximenez sherry.
Braden McMakin
Drinks include a Ximenez old fashioned sweetened with Ximenez sherry.

“Determining how these spaces each interact, the three different experiences you have at Idol Wolf — the dining room, the lounge, billiards room — just creating from that has been a lot of fun,” Rauhoff says. 

Both Rauhoff and Daughaday came on at Idol Wolf in September last year. Since then, both say they’ve been refining the concept for the restaurant, doing research, developing the space’s aesthetic and everything else that one needs to do to get a restaurant ready to open.

click to enlarge The dining room as an intimate vibe.
Braden McMakin
The dining room has an intimate vibe.
Rauhoff describes it as a steady effort but one that was fun and defined by the “great team” that has been put together, which includes Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Duffe.

Idol Wolf will eventually also open for brunch and another concept, Good Press, a cafe, will open in the hotel on August 8.

“It's been great,” Rauhoff says. “It's been an exciting process.”

“I just look forward to people coming down here,” Daughaday adds. “It's a perfect place in time for downtown St. Louis.”

Related
Chiara Munzi and Izzy Gorton are the founders of ChiChi.

St. Louis Chickpea Oatmeal Company Aims to Revolutionize Breakfast: Wash. U.'s Chiara Munzi and Izzy Gorton will launch sales of ChiChi on July 20

Related
Crab Rangoon at Sun Tea House.

Top 5 Crab Rangoon in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic: Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

Related
Fleur STL’s offerings include the Ol’ Standard, double cheeseburger, bloody mary and espresso martini.

Fleur STL Elevates Classic St. Louis Diner Fare: Tim Eagan's concept thoughtfully reimagines the iconic Eat-Rite diner


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Top 5 Crab Rangoon in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Crab Rangoon at Sun Tea House.

The French Crêperie Brings Authentic French Crêpes to Chesterfield

By Scout Hudson

The French Crêperie serves authentic crêpes in Chesterfield.

A Revamped Tim's Chrome Bar Serves Whimsical Cocktails and Vintage Vibes

By Cheryl Baehr

In addition to cocktails, Tim’s Chrome Bar offers a menu of appetizers such as sloppy Joe sliders, pizza rolls, deviled eggs and more.

Fleur STL Elevates Classic St. Louis Diner Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Fleur STL’s offerings include the Ol’ Standard, double cheeseburger, bloody mary and espresso martini.

Also in Food & Drink

PuraVegan Kitchen in Debaliviere Place to Close

By Rosalind Early

PREVIEW

Fleur STL Elevates Classic St. Louis Diner Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Fleur STL’s offerings include the Ol’ Standard, double cheeseburger, bloody mary and espresso martini.

A Revamped Tim's Chrome Bar Serves Whimsical Cocktails and Vintage Vibes

By Cheryl Baehr

In addition to cocktails, Tim’s Chrome Bar offers a menu of appetizers such as sloppy Joe sliders, pizza rolls, deviled eggs and more.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: June 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Zanti's Deli
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us