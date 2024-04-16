  1. Food & Drink
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Imo’s Hot New Collab: Red Hot Riplet Wings

"If you know, you know — and our fans have shown they do"

Apr 16, 2024 at 7:00 am
Imo's Pizza and Old Vienna have teamed up again to create the ultimate St. Louis wing — Red Hot Riplet wings. Available now through June.
Inspired by the success of the most St. Louis-style pizza yet — Imo’s one-day-only offering of thin-crust pizza topped with Old Vienna’s Red Hot Riplets — the two beloved local brands have teamed up again to unveil Imo’s new Red Hot Riplets wings. 

Back in March, Imo’s and Old Vienna created the ultimate 314 Day collaboration by giving away a bag of Red Hot Riplets with pizza orders. Guests were encouraged to sprinkle the crunchy, spicy chip on top of their crispy-crusted pizza to create the most STL-flavored packed bite imaginable. 

After seeing how popular the combination was with St. Louisans, the brands decided to take their collab a step further and give the city what it’s been waiting for — Imo's wings covered in Red Hot Riplet seasoning creating the signature sweet/hot flavor that barbecue fans love. 

“What’s more ‘St. Louis’ than creating a fun new flavor for our Imo’s wing menu with Red Hot Riplets, one of the most well-known seasonings in the region? If you know, you know – and our fans have shown they do,” said Imo’s Pizza Director of Marketing Nichole Carpenter in a statement. “In our 60th year, we’re celebrating our anniversary with our fans front and center. We’re continuing to offer our classic favorites, plus an extra layer of excitement and spice with this new wing flavor.”

These limited-time-only wings are presented in a dry-rub style and packed with the “one-of-a-kind bold and spicy perfection” of the St. Louis chip. Now through June, the Red Hot Riplets wings are available in both boneless and bone-in at the same quantity and prices as Imo’s other wing flavors. 

Ready to give them a try? Order up some spicy wings and (obviously) a good old St. Louis-style pizza to go with them on Imo's website.

Email the author at [email protected]
