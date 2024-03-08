  1. Food & Drink
Imo's Teams With Red Hot Riplets for Most St. Louis Pizza Ever

It's the only 314 Day special you need

By
Mar 8, 2024 at 9:12 am
Two icons of the St. Louis food scene are pairing up for 314 Day.
COURTESY OF IMO'S
It's difficult to think of two brands that say "St. Louis" more instantly than Imo's Pizza or Red Hot Riplets. One offers St. Louis-style pizza that outsiders love to hate almost as passionately as locals (sometimes grudgingly) admit to loving. The other offers only-in-St. Louis spicy barbecue chips so tasty, they've actually inspired shower curtains (yes, really) .

And this coming 314 Day — that's Thursday, March 14, for all who celebrate — they're teaming up on a collaboration that could break the Internet, or at least the St. Louis corner of it.

Buy an Imo's Pizza and they'll throw in a free bag of Red Hot Riplets.

Yes, it's simple. But whether you're eating the chips as a side or crushing them up and putting them atop your Imo's, the combination is intoxicating (or, in the words of a friend who's tried the crushed version atop a piping hot Imo's, "weirdly good").

The deal is one day only and good only if you purchase a large or extra-large pizza. Give your local Imo's a call next Thursday to cash in.


Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
