Imo's to Serve Heart-Shaped Pizzas for a Week to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Imo's (multiple locations including 1000 Hampton Avenue) made the announcement about its popular pies on Wednesday morning. In a break from years past, the extra-romantic version of St. Louis' most polarizing foodstuff will be available for a full week this year instead of just on Valentine's Day, with the limited run stretching from February 8 to 14.
“Every year we get lots of requests for heart-shaped pizzas during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, so we decided to launch this a little earlier than usual,” said Imo’s Pizza Director of Marketing Nichole Carpenter in a statement. “Nothing says, ‘I love you,’ more than a Provel-topped, heart-shaped Imo’s Pizza.”
Additionally, we'd like to add that nothing says "easy romantic gesture" like ordering someone you love their pie of choice cut to resemble humankind's most romantic vital organ. You don't even need to get off the couch!
For those without someone to share this Valentine's season with, fret not: It is perfectly legal for you to order yourself a heart-shaped pizza as well. There is nothing in the rules that says you can't stuff square slice after square slice into your gaping maw while sitting in a cold, dark room staring at your meal's shapely curves and wondering why no one loves you. It's allowed!
Adding to all that fun is the fact that Imo's is currently celebrating its 60th birthday with a limited edition box created by St. Louisan (and favorite RFT illustrator) Dan Zettwoch that pays tribute to the chain's humble beginnings. All heart-shaped pizzas (as well as those in the more stodgy circle shape) come packaged in the special box, which is suitable for framing on your wall immediately upon your meal's completion.
A large two-topping heart-shaped pizza will run you $17.99. Imo's also has box deals available, including one that comprises a heart-shaped pizza and orders of t-ravs, Cinnimos and Provel bites for just $26.99.
For more information, visit imospizza.com.
