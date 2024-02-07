Imo's to Serve Heart-Shaped Pizzas for a Week to Celebrate Valentine's Day

The limited-time run kicks off on Thursday and extends through February 14

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 11:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Give the gift of pizza to the one you love this Valentine's season. - COURTESY IMAGE
COURTESY IMAGE
Give the gift of pizza to the one you love this Valentine's season.
Fans of impossibly flat food carved into whimsical shapes in service of the Greek god Eros have much to celebrate this week, as St. Louis' premier purveyor of Provel has announced the triumphant return of its heart-shaped pizzas.

Imo's (multiple locations including 1000 Hampton Avenue) made the announcement about its popular pies on Wednesday morning. In a break from years past, the extra-romantic version of St. Louis' most polarizing foodstuff will be available for a full week this year instead of just on Valentine's Day, with the limited run stretching from February 8 to 14.

“Every year we get lots of requests for heart-shaped pizzas during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, so we decided to launch this a little earlier than usual,” said Imo’s Pizza Director of Marketing Nichole Carpenter in a statement. “Nothing says, ‘I love you,’ more than a Provel-topped, heart-shaped Imo’s Pizza.”

Additionally, we'd like to add that nothing says "easy romantic gesture" like ordering someone you love their pie of choice cut to resemble humankind's most romantic vital organ. You don't even need to get off the couch!

For those without someone to share this Valentine's season with, fret not: It is perfectly legal for you to order yourself a heart-shaped pizza as well. There is nothing in the rules that says you can't stuff square slice after square slice into your gaping maw while sitting in a cold, dark room staring at your meal's shapely curves and wondering why no one loves you. It's allowed!

Adding to all that fun is the fact that Imo's is currently celebrating its 60th birthday with a limited edition box created by St. Louisan (and favorite RFT illustrator) Dan Zettwoch that pays tribute to the chain's humble beginnings. All heart-shaped pizzas (as well as those in the more stodgy circle shape) come packaged in the special box, which is suitable for framing on your wall immediately upon your meal's completion.

A large two-topping heart-shaped pizza will run you $17.99. Imo's also has box deals available, including one that comprises a heart-shaped pizza and orders of t-ravs, Cinnimos and Provel bites for just $26.99.

For more information, visit imospizza.com.

Slideshow

St. Louis' Favorite Pizza Places [PHOTOS]

Noto(5105 Westwood Drive, St. Peters; 636-317-1143)Noto offers “dishes to remember,” food critic Cheryl Baehr writes.
31 slides
Pie Guy Pizza(4189 Manchester Avenue, PieGuySTL.com)Pie Guy serves NYC-style ‘za, and boy, is it good. Pizzeria da Gloria(2024 Marconi Avenue, PizzeriaDaGloria.com)This pizza joint on the Hill offers some of the best pizza in the historic neighborhood. Anthonio’s Taverna(2225 Macklind Avenue, Anthoninos.com)Hot tip: Grab some toasted ravioli along with a pizza when you visit. Pi Pizzeria(Multiple locations including 400 North Euclid Avenue, Pi-Pizza.com)This locally-based chain is good no matter which way you slice it. Scarlett’s Wine Bar(4253 Laclede Avenue, ScarlettsCWE.com)Traditional and unique concoctions of ‘zas are crafted here. Blackthorn Pub and Pizza(3735 Wyoming Street, 314-776-0534, blackthornstl.com)Blackthorn Pub and Pizza boasts a thick crust style ‘za, including some Chicago takes on their beloved pies.
Click to View 31 slides
Related
St. Louis illustrator Dan Zettwoch designed Imo's commemorative pizza box.

Imo's Taps a Favorite RFT Illustrator for 60th Anniversary Pizza Box: Dan Zettwoch toasts the square beyond compare

Related
Imo's sweatshirt.

The New Imo's Sweatshirt Is St. Louis Perfection: It's part of an Imo's-themed line of merch that debuts this week


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Comet Bakery Offers Dazzling Croissants in Kirkwood

By Jessica Rogen

Comet Bakery sells croissants, cookies, danishes and coffee in Kirkwood.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

By Paula Tredway

360 Westport

Blues, Bourbon and Beer Are Coming to Downtown St. Louis

By Paula Tredway

Charles "Skeet" Rogers will be performing live at the Blues, Bourbon and Beer event on Thursday, February 22.

Insomnia Cookies to Open in Soulard's Old Boardwalk Waffles

By Sarah Fenske

Insomnia's "S'mores Delux."

Also in Food & Drink

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

By Paula Tredway

360 Westport

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

For John Perkins, Creating the Brilliant Sunday Best Meant Letting Go

By Cheryl Baehr

Sunday Best

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us