Inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival Coming to Chaifetz Arena Next Weekend

Next Saturday, March 25, Chaifetz Arena (1 South Compton Avenue, 314-977-5000)
won’t be full for a basketball game or a concert. Instead, the party will be poppin’ for something that is arguably better: tacos and margaritas.
That’s right, next week St. Louis sees the launch of the inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival. The event, which begins at noon, will not only offer tasty eats and boozy drinks, but a plethora of other enticing attractions, including live DJs and professional wrestling. Local vendors will also be present selling items.
And for those who really want to prove their love for tacos, the festival will host a taco-eating contest, along with a hot-pepper-eating contest.
Tickets cost $10 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. A VIP package costs $49. Visit chaifetzarena.com
for more information.
