Inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival Coming to Chaifetz Arena Next Weekend

There will be a taco-eating contest and a hot-pepper-eating contest, too

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 8:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It's almost taco time.
@joannova / Flickr
It's almost taco time.

Next Saturday, March 25, Chaifetz Arena (1 South Compton Avenue, 314-977-5000) won’t be full for a basketball game or a concert. Instead, the party will be poppin’ for something that is arguably better: tacos and margaritas.

That’s right, next week St. Louis sees the launch of the inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival. The event, which begins at noon, will not only offer tasty eats and boozy drinks, but a plethora of other enticing attractions, including live DJs and professional wrestling. Local vendors will also be present selling items.

And for those who really want to prove their love for tacos, the festival will host a taco-eating contest, along with a hot-pepper-eating contest.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. A VIP package costs $49. Visit chaifetzarena.com for more information.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Uber Home on St. Paddy's Day

By Jessica Rogen

We aren't saying anyone in this photo is drunk, but if they were and it was St. Patrick's day, they could get a free ride home.

Wright’s Tavern Excels With Classic Steakhouse Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

The French dip includes roasted top round of beef, havarti, au jus and pommes frites.

St. Louis Standards: Sam’s Steakhouse Has the Secret Sauce

By Cheryl Baehr

Steak and asparagus topped with sauce.

Llywelyn’s in Soulard Appears to Close for Good

By Ryan Krull

Llewelyn's Pub in Soulard

Also in Food & Drink

Wright’s Tavern Excels With Classic Steakhouse Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

The French dip includes roasted top round of beef, havarti, au jus and pommes frites.

Review: Dou Dou Cafe's Homestyle Fare Thrills

By Cheryl Baehr

Dou Dou Café offers a small menu of appetizers, noodle soups and entrees.

Review: Lousies Serves Flawless Loose Meat Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Loose meat sandwich

Review: Vicini Pastaria Is an Italian Fantasy in St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include schiacciata bread service, spaghetti all’Amatriciana, desserts, pici cacio e pepe and insalata di finocchi e arance.
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us