Indo's Kira Webster Places Second in National Cocktail Competition

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 3:16 pm


click to enlarge Kira Webster is the second place winner of the National Sochu Competition. - HEIDI DREXLER PHOTOGRAPHY
Heidi Drexler Photography
Kira Webster is the second place winner of the National Sochu Competition.

Kira Webster, beverage director at Indo (1641 D Tower Grove Avenue, 314-899-9333) and Nippon Tei (14025 Manchester Road, Manchester; 636-386-8999), and a major player in the St. Louis cocktail scene is celebrating a major career milestone, as well as a win for the city. The 28 year-old beverage professional recently placed second in the first-ever National Sochu Competition. The event, held on March 7th at Bar Goto Niban in Brooklyn, New York, drew competitors from all over the United States to celebrate the increasingly popular Japanese spirit, though for Webster, a Japanese-American, the competition means much more than that.

"I grew up going to Japan with my mom every two years until I was in college," Webster says. "Every time I went back, I was always around sake and sochu, but I never really took time to be interested in it until much later — only a few years ago. I grew up not wanting to be Japanese; it was rough, and I wanted to fit in, so I didn't appreciate it. Once I started working with more Asian inspired spirits and ingredients, I got more into sochu because the flavors reminded me of my childhood. Doing cocktails is like playing catch-up for me."

For Webster, exploring her identity through the lens of cocktails is a natural outgrowth of her passion for the bartending craft. She recalls being drawn to the field even before she was old enough to pour drinks; working as a server at Bar Louie in the Central West End, she had a knack for understanding cocktail components and took the initiative above and beyond her peers to educate herself on the various spirits the restaurant offered. A regional manager noticed her drive and promoted her to bartender the month she turned 21. She fell in love with the job immediately and eventually went on to the Preston in the Chase Park Plaza and the Bar in Clayton before moving on to her currently job at Nippon Tei and Indo.

"It's refreshing to make cocktails alongside Nick [Bognar] and the other people there who are all of Asian heritage," Webster says. "We're not all from the same heritage, but we come from similar backgrounds, and it's created a sense of community for me and inspires me to be better."

Webster believes the personal connection she has to her drinks, and sochu in particular, has made her successful in her career and contributed to her win. As she explains, she puts a little bit of herself into all of the cocktails and drew inspiration for her winning drink from an old Japanese folk tale she first learned about as a child about one of the first rulers of Japan.

"It's called 'Fit for a Hamiko' and is inspired by one of Japan's first rulers, who was a queen," Webster says. "Queens used to be very common in Japan until there was a patriarchal shift that coincided with Westernization. A lot of historical records about her are hidden away, but she was a very powerful queen who had a reputation for being a shaman and banded together the different clans and promoted peace."

For the drink, Webster used sochu as well as pistachio liqueur, blanc vermouth, Japanese gin, and melon bitters. The drink was garnished with a matcha lollipop. Though product availability prevents her from being able to offer the drink on a regular basis at Indo and Nippon Tei, she hopes to concoct something that captures the spirit of it in a way that pays homage to the heritage she is now excited to celebrate.

"I've dedicated this to her [Hamiko] and the women who couldn't assume thrones," Webster says. "My mom has a sister and my grandmother was one of five girls, so this is dedicated to the 8000 generations before me and the 8000 generations after me."


