Jason Momoa Might Soon Be at Your Local Grocery Store, St. Louis

See, the Aquaman actor is more than just a pretty face and a body that's muscular, hulking, burly, strong, powerful, trapping, rugged, meaty ... wait ... what were we talking about?
Oh yeah, Momoa is also an entrepreneur and is the co-founder of Meili Vodka, a liquor brand with an eye on the environment. It's packaged in beautiful and unique recycled glass bottles and is produced in an Earth-friendly way.
Momoa and his Meili co-founder and business partner Blaine Halvorson are touring to introduce the brand to new customers — and one of those new customers could be you!
You can find them in three local locations next week:
October 17th
- Schnucks (12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, MO 63131)
- 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
October 18th
- Dierbergs (9555 Watson Road, Crestwood, MO 63126)
- 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
October 18th
- Total Wine & More (1781 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017)
- 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
The event is free but you have to be at least 21 years old to attend. They promise to have an exclusive Meili Vodka bottle on hand for you to buy and they'll even sign it for you, too.
There's no word yet on if Momoa will be available for fan photos at these events, but we sure hope so. He's great at them.
