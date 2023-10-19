Jason Momoa Tells St. Louis, 'You Guys F***ing Win, Man!' (VIDEO)

Appearing at a private event hosted by Breakthru Beverage at Maryland House in the Central West End yesterday, the hunky actor raved about the turnout for his Meili vodka events in St. Louis — and the thirsty locals.
"St. Louis is definitely the wettest state I've ever been," Momoa said, appreciatively. "It's Meili territory for sure."
In a video captured by St. Louis resident Korie Harris, Momoa thanked local fans profusely, and seemed almost shocked by how many people stopped by Schnucks and Dierbergs to see him.
"You guys blew our minds," he said. "You guys fucking win, man. You beat out everyone." Momoa added that he'd been blown away by a previous visit to his hometown in Iowa, but then he showed up in St. Louis: "I never signed so many bottles in my life. "
Indeed, photos posted on Facebook by Schnucks suggest a massive turnout for the Hawaii-born Aquaman star.
In addition to his bottle signings at Schnucks, Dierbergs and Total Wine & More in the county, Momoa made time to visit the city, enjoying a private lunch at Buzz's Hawaiian Grill on Tuesday and then returning to visit Maryland House, a newish club in the Central West End, last night.
Yep, we'd say he likes St. Louis alright, to the point he was even wearing a shirt for local eatery Kirkwood Ice & Fuel Co. during last night's meet-and-greet at Maryland House.
To quote Aquaman himself, "Holy fuck, St. Louis!"
