Jason Momoa Tells St. Louis, 'You Guys F***ing Win, Man!' (VIDEO)

The Aquaman star was feeling the love in the Central West End

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 8:44 am

click to enlarge Lucky fan Korie Harris snagged a photo with Jason Momoa at Maryland House. - COURTESY OF KORIE HARRIS
COURTESY OF KORIE HARRIS
Lucky fan Korie Harris snagged a photo with Jason Momoa at Maryland House.
St. Louis loves Jason Momoa, and the feeling appears to be mutual.

Appearing at a private event hosted by Breakthru Beverage at Maryland House in the Central West End yesterday, the hunky actor raved about the turnout for his Meili vodka events in St. Louis — and the thirsty locals.

"St. Louis is definitely the wettest state I've ever been," Momoa said, appreciatively. "It's Meili territory for sure."

In a video captured by St. Louis resident Korie Harris, Momoa thanked local fans profusely, and seemed almost shocked by how many people stopped by Schnucks and Dierbergs to see him.

"You guys blew our minds," he said. "You guys fucking win, man.  You beat out everyone." Momoa added that he'd been blown away by a previous visit to his hometown in Iowa, but then he showed up in St. Louis: "I never signed so many bottles in my life. "

Indeed, photos posted on Facebook by Schnucks suggest a massive turnout for the Hawaii-born Aquaman star.

In addition to his bottle signings at Schnucks, Dierbergs and  Total Wine & More in the county, Momoa made time to visit the city, enjoying a private lunch at Buzz's Hawaiian Grill on Tuesday and then returning to visit Maryland House, a newish club in the Central West End, last night.


Yep, we'd say he likes St. Louis alright, to the point he was even wearing a shirt for local eatery Kirkwood Ice & Fuel Co. during last night's meet-and-greet at Maryland House.

To quote Aquaman himself, "Holy fuck, St. Louis!"

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
