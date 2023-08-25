Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Javapalooza Celebrates the Metro East Coffee Scene All September

Southwest Illinois coffee shops will offer signature drinks, compete in latte art and offer chances to win prizes

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 10:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A barista creates latte art.
Courtesy photo
Javpalooza will include a latte art competition.

When you think about the greater St. Louis area food and drink, gooey butter cake, t-ravs, sweet wine and lot of craft beer probably come to mind, not artisanal coffee roasters. But really, with java giants Kaldi's, Goshen and Blueprint in town, you should be thinking bean.

Our near neighbors in southwest Illinois, on the other hand, are ahead of the game in this respect. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau announced a month-long coffee celebration today in the form of Javapalooza, which kicks off next Friday, September 1.

For a month, local participating coffee shops will be showcasing their skills and creativity by creating a signature drink. Those same shops will be invited to submit photos of their best latte art for a competition that anyone can participate in.

Coffee shops already signed on to participate include Goshen Coffee Café, Edwardsville; 222 Artisan Bakery & Café, Edwardsville; Blackbird Bakery & Café, Staunton; Brantzels, White Hall; Café Birdie, Edwardsville; Chocolate Covered Creations, Granite City; Foxes Boxes, Bethalto; Kismet Coffee Co., Litchfield; Maeva’s Coffee, Alton; Meme’s Coffee Shop, Granite City; Post Commons, Alton; Rachel & Co. Coffee House, Wood River; Rise & Grind Coffee Co., Litchfield; Sacred Grounds Café, Edwardsville; and Verona Coffee, Collinsville.

“Southwest Illinois is brimming with great coffee shops that day in and day out serve up amazing coffee creations,” Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the tourism bureau, said in a statement. “We wanted to find a way to highlight their work and bring new awareness to coffee shops in the region. Javapalooza is our way of celebrating our local baristas and shops.”

Customers of these businesses have a chance to win prizes such as an espresso machine or coffee subscription. Simply scan a QR code at participating sites to enter.

More details at riversandroutes.com/events/javapalooza.
Related
Nora Brady stands in Blueprint Coffee.

Back in the Ring, Blueprint Coffee’s Nora Brady Eyes a Competition Win: The coffee phenom is taking on the U.S. Barista Competition for the sixth time following a seven-year break

Related
Quarrelsome Coffee

Quarrelsome Coffee Taps Science To Make a Better Brew: The newly opened Central West End roaster and coffeehouse is using a unique fermentation method for its specialty coffees

Related
Brew Tulum serves traditional Mexican coffee, like cascara, which is brewed from the coffee cherry.

Brew Tulum Brings Yucatán Coffee, Cuisine and Culture to St. Louis: The cafe is part of the bustling Delmar Makers District


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

One of St. Louis' Best Bars Is Now Seeking a Buyer

By Sarah Fenske

Gregg's has been a fixture in an industrial stretch of north St. Louis for nearly five decades.

Top 5 Turkey Sandwiches in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

Eat Crow's Albuquerque Turkey sandwich is stuffed with house-cut turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, pepper jack, green chili and deep fried garlic mayo on sourdough.

Cheeburger Cheeburger to Close in Des Peres

By Sarah Fenske

Cheeburger Cheeburger was located in a busy Des Peres strip mall.

Gregg's Bar and Grill Has Closed After 48 Years in North St. Louis

By Sarah Fenske

Gregg's Bar and Grill was in a building that's been a bar for more than a century.

Also in Food & Drink

Cafe Ganadara Brings Sublime Korean-American Fare to St. Louis Hills

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Ganadara’s bulgogi gimbap burrito is a seaweed rice roll filled with Korean marinated beef, scallions, grilled onion, red leaf lettuce and pan-fried carrot slaw.

Locoz Tacoz Is More Than a Delicious Taco Spot

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Locoz Tacoz including street tacos, burritos, tortas, esquites, quesadillas and more.

Kain Tayo Brings Delicious Filipino Classics to Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include watermelon juice, halo-halo, sisig nachos, chicken adobo, sizzling sisig, lumpia, sinigang na baboy and lechon kawali.

King & I to Close South Grand Location This Month

By Jessica Rogen

Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us