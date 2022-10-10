Karen's Diner Pop-Up Opening in St. Louis Later This Month

If you’ve always wanted to be yelled at while shoving French fries in your face, your dream is about to come true.
Karen’s Diner is planning to open in St. Louis by the end of the month and both masochists and foodies are thrilled. This diner is part restaurant, part performance where all of the staff hate you and are rude right to your face instead of hiding it like they do at other establishments.
Promising great food and bad customer service, the diner is about more than just the burgers, fries, shakes and cocktails on the menu: It’s about bringing your sassy attitude, too. This interactive event is not, however, about bringing your hatred. You may complain, but you may not harass.
“We have rules set in place to keep all of our guests and staff safe,” event manager Serena Dailey wrote on Facebook. “WE HAVE A ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY FOR: racism, sexism, homophobia, slurs, body shaming, sexual harassment, or violence. Please read the rules listed on our website before making your reservation.”
The opening of Karen’s Diner was big news when it was announced over the summer and St. Louis diners who want to try out the experience would be smart to book their tickets now. The diner opens on October 28 and is only scheduled to be around for six months as a pop-up.
Visit bemorekaren.com/book-a-table to find out more information or to secure your spot.