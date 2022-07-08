Karen's Diner, Where Rude Staff Reign, Is Coming Soon to St. Louis

The wait staff at Karen's Diner wants to give you terrible service.
Karens everywhere, beware: St. Louis’ newest pop-up experience isn’t taking any shit.Karen’s Diner opens its doors this September, but that’s where the customer service ends.
The waiters at Karen’s Diner are dishing more than just food: They're also delivering terrible customer service, and they aren't going to listen to your complaints. In a concept similar to the Wiener's Circle in Chicago, Illinois, or to the nationwide chain Dick’s Last Resort, staff get to unleash their inner Karen and turn the tables.
Karen’s Diner will be at a “secret location” on Gravois Avenue — perhaps 5800 Gravois Avenue, the former Lemmons location. It has played host to several past pop-ups, such as Neverland, the immersive Peter Pan bar, and the Alice, an immersive bar based on Alice in Wonderland. The menu includes "dirty" American burgers, shakes, fries and cocktails. Vegetarians and vegans will be accommodated — but the staff "won’t be happy about it." The waitstaff also perform during the service.
Guests are encouraged to unleash their full Karen because the staff will, too. The new experience also heavily features the “biggest Karen of them all,” the manager.
“Don't miss out on this great food but awful service,” the press release reads. “You're in for a horrendously good time but whatever you do, don't ask for a refund!”
Karen's Diner has had services in Australia, and is also expected in cities such as Austin, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets cost $15 per person, and the ticket price will be deducted from your bill at the restaurant. Kids can attend before 6 p.m. You can pre-order your tickets now on ExploreHidden.com, which will notify you when dates and times become available. Organizers will then book you for your preferred time and dates. Scroll for more pictures of the experience.