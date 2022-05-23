Katie's Pizza & Pasta Soon to Bring More Delicious Cheese Pulls to St. Louis Cardinals Games

click to enlarge Courtesy Ballpark Village Bill DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals, is joined by Katie and Ted Collier, co-founders of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria, to sign the lease for their new location in Ballpark Village.

click to enlarge Mabel Suen The new location will sell everything from antipasti to the restaurant's signature Neapolitan-style pies.

As they say, nothing’s more American than grabbing a slice of pizza and heading to Busch Stadium to cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals. Actually, the saying is about hot dogs, but in St. Louis, pizza fits the bill and, as everyone knows, there's no team more baseball than the Cards.But anyway, soon, St. Louis residents will be able to enjoy an upgraded version of that slice thanks to Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. The St. Louis-based Italian bar and restaurant will be opening its third and largest location ofearly 2023.“For two kids who grew up in St. Louis, opening a restaurant across the street from Busch Stadium in Ballpark Village is a dream come true,” said Katie Collier, co-owner along with husband Ted, in a statement. “Our new restaurant will be our largest by far, which gives us an opportunity to expand our concept — and our menu. We’ll have lots of familiar favorites and several new dishes available exclusively at this location. We’re looking forward to becoming a part of the fabric of Ballpark Village and downtown St. Louis on Cardinal game days and well beyond.”Open seven days a week, the almost 10,000 square foot space will include everything from an outdoor patio for enjoying a pie amid Ballpark Village’s activity to a pasta making station to a carryout station and more. To-go menu items will include antipasti, burrata, salads, grilled steak and seafood dishes, pasta and — perhaps most importantly — the restaurants’ signature Neapolitan-style, hand-crafted pizzas.Spiegelglass Construction is leading the project and TAO + LEE, along with the owners, will design the space. At the new location, Katie’s will continue its successful Giveback Tuesday charitable events, where the restaurant donates all profits from a single day to an area nonprofit. The new location’s efforts will center on downtown revitalization and youth sports.“At Ballpark Village we have strived to create a true neighborhood destination by reflecting the personality and tastes of St. Louis with the restaurants and retail shops we partner with. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta is a perfect example of our efforts to bring St. Louis originals to Ballpark Village,” Chief Operating Officer for Ballpark Village Mike LaMartina said in a statement. “Katie’s will join such hometown favorites as Salt + Smoke and Arch Apparel, making Ballpark Village the ideal destination in St. Louis to live, work, and play any day of the year.”