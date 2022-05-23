Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Soon to Bring More Delicious Cheese Pulls to St. Louis Cardinals Games

The Italian Bar and Restaurant to open largest-location yet at Ballpark Village next year

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge Bill DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals, is joined by Katie and Ted Collier, co-founders of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria, to sign the lease for their new location in Ballpark Village. - COURTESY BALLPARK VILLAGE
Courtesy Ballpark Village
Bill DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals, is joined by Katie and Ted Collier, co-founders of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria, to sign the lease for their new location in Ballpark Village.

As they say, nothing’s more American than grabbing a slice of pizza and heading to Busch Stadium to cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals. Actually, the saying is about hot dogs, but in St. Louis, pizza fits the bill and, as everyone knows, there's no team more baseball than the Cards.

But anyway, soon, St. Louis residents will be able to enjoy an upgraded version of that slice thanks to Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. The St. Louis-based Italian bar and restaurant will be opening its third and largest location of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta (751 Clark Street, katiespizzaandpasta.com) early 2023.

“For two kids who grew up in St. Louis, opening a restaurant across the street from Busch Stadium in Ballpark Village is a dream come true,” said Katie Collier, co-owner along with husband Ted, in a statement. “Our new restaurant will be our largest by far, which gives us an opportunity to expand our concept — and our menu. We’ll have lots of familiar favorites and several new dishes available exclusively at this location. We’re looking forward to becoming a part of the fabric of Ballpark Village and downtown St. Louis on Cardinal game days and well beyond.”

Open seven days a week, the almost 10,000 square foot space will include everything from an outdoor patio for enjoying a pie amid Ballpark Village’s activity to a pasta making station to a carryout station and more. To-go menu items will include antipasti, burrata, salads, grilled steak and seafood dishes, pasta and — perhaps most importantly — the restaurants’ signature Neapolitan-style, hand-crafted pizzas.

click to enlarge The new location will sell everything from antipasti to the restaurant's signature Neapolitan-style pies. - MABEL SUEN
Mabel Suen
The new location will sell everything from antipasti to the restaurant's signature Neapolitan-style pies.

Spiegelglass Construction is leading the project and TAO + LEE, along with the owners, will design the space. At the new location, Katie’s will continue its successful Giveback Tuesday charitable events, where the restaurant donates all profits from a single day to an area nonprofit. The new location’s efforts will center on downtown revitalization and youth sports.

“At Ballpark Village we have strived to create a true neighborhood destination by reflecting the personality and tastes of St. Louis with the restaurants and retail shops we partner with. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta is a perfect example of our efforts to bring St. Louis originals to Ballpark Village,” Chief Operating Officer for Ballpark Village Mike LaMartina said in a statement. “Katie’s will join such hometown favorites as Salt + Smoke and Arch Apparel, making Ballpark Village the ideal destination in St. Louis to live, work, and play any day of the year.”

For more information on Katie’s Pizza & Pasta, visit katiespizzaandpasta.com. For more information on Ballpark Village, visit stlballparkvillage.com or engage on Facebook (STLBallParkVillage), Instagram (@bpvstl) and Twitter (@BPVSTL).

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]
B-Side (2709 Cherokee Street, 314-354-8180)

50 St. Louis Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Pizza Champ (2657 Lyle Avenue, pizzachampstl.com) Read our food editor Cheryl Baehr's review here.

New St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out This Summer [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]
B-Side (2709 Cherokee Street, 314-354-8180)

50 St. Louis Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Pizza Champ (2657 Lyle Avenue, pizzachampstl.com) Read our food editor Cheryl Baehr's review here.

New St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out This Summer [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

The "Triple Pepperoni" is Pizza Champ's signature pie.

Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should Be Pizza Night [PHOTOS]
A selection of dishes from Sureste: cochinita pibil, local beets marinated in citrus, pavo en escabeche, Mayan fried roll with local turkey and meatballs, mushroom tamale, ceviche and vaporcito tamale.

The Traditional Yucatán Cuisine at Sureste Mexican Is Dazzling [PHOTOS]
B-Side (2709 Cherokee Street, 314-354-8180)

50 St. Louis Bars and Restaurants With Great Patios [PHOTOS]
Pizza Champ (2657 Lyle Avenue, pizzachampstl.com) Read our food editor Cheryl Baehr's review here.

New St. Louis Area Restaurants to Check Out This Summer [PHOTOS]

Trending

Menya Rui Brings a Japanese-Style Noodle Shop to St. Louis

By Cassidy Waigand

Menya Rui brings to life chef Steven Pursey's vision for a traditional Japanese noodle shop in St. Louis.

St. Louis' Mauki's Bakery Launches Fundraiser, Narrowly Avoids Eviction

By Daniel Hill

Angie Swyers works behind the counter of her Soulard bakery, Mauki's.

Review: Gather Delivers Standout Easy Daytime Fare in Revamped Space

By Cheryl Baehr

Gather's curried chicken salad sandwich combines tomatoes, greens, pickled red onions and cranberries on a croissant.

Pho Grand, Beloved South Grand Mainstay, to Close

By Ryan Krull

Pho Grand to Close in June

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Gather Delivers Standout Easy Daytime Fare in Revamped Space

By Cheryl Baehr

Gather's curried chicken salad sandwich combines tomatoes, greens, pickled red onions and cranberries on a croissant.

Review: Burger 809 Shines in New Bluewood Brewing Space

By Cheryl Baehr

The "Bluewood Baby," "November Baby" and "Hey Henry" sliders are a few of the offerings at Burger 809.

Review: Elmwood Owners Find a New Win in Pizza Champ

By Cheryl Baehr

Pizza Champ is a win for Elmwood's Adam Altnether and Chris Killing.

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us