Key Bistro Opens This Week in the Missouri History Museum

Key Bistro will serve lunch beginning Wednesday with brunch and catering to come later in 2023 — and its panoramic views of Forest Park should make it a mid-day destination. Grab-and-go offerings will provide picnic fodder for those who'd prefer to eat in the park.
The new bistro also boasts a team with quite a pedigree: Former White House Chef Pierre Chambrin Sr. is listed as consulting on the menu, with operations run by Chef Kevin Green, formerly executive chef at Kreis’ Steakhouse & Bar, and Pierre Chambrin II, formerly manager at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar in Frontenac. (Chambrin Sr. was executive chef at the White House from 1992 to 1994 and has lived in St. Louis for years.)
“It’s an honor to open a restaurant in a St. Louis treasure like the Missouri History Museum," he said. "Knowing that the Key Bistro would be surrounded by historical artifacts and would be visited by people who were here to enrich themselves really inspired my dad (Pierre Chambrin, Sr.) as he developed the menu, and it will continue to motivate Chef Green and I as we operate day to day.”
Menu items include a board charcuterie ($15 for a single portion, $22 for one to share with two people), soups and salads, and sandwiches including a French dip or Reuben ($15). There's also a quiche Lorraine or spinach quiche ($13) or a burger, topped with tarragon aioli and gruyere ($14). And yes, a vegan patty is an option. Creme brulee or French butter cookies are the options for dessert.
The museum plans a ribbon-cutting this Wednesday. Going forward, the Key Bistro will be open Tuesday through Saturday for full service dining from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with grab-and-go express hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
They plan to eventually add Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
