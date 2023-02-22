King & I Eyes April Moving Date

Andy Paulissen
The King & I is leaving its longtime home on South Grand Boulevard for Richmond Heights.
The King & I is planning to make its move from South Grand to Richmond Heights this April.
The restaurant announced in October that the move would be happening this spring, but now South City fans of the legendary Thai spot have a better sense of just how long they have to get in another visit (or two) to the iconic South Grand space for some Pad Thai, curry or spring rolls.
"As of now, April-ish is what we're aiming for, so we should be operating on South Grand for a little bit longer," Shayn Prapaisilp told the RFT
. Prapaisilp, along with his family, owns King & I and Chao Baan.
On a recent Sunday night patrons were packed into the the Thai SELECT-award winning
restaurant's dining area. It remains open for takeout as well.
Prapaisilp told the RFT in October
that the move to Richmond Heights stemmed from the pandemic as well as the success of Chao Baan in the Grove.
"To be open as long as we have is just incredible," Prapaisilp said. "We have been thinking through our business model to make sense for how people dine in 2022."
