King & I to Close South Grand Location This Month

It will reopen in Richmond Heights in September

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.
Courtesy photo
Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.
When beloved St. Louis Thai restaurant King & I announced that it would be leaving its longtime home on South Grand for a Richmond Heights spot in October, St. Louis city diners were — understandably — devastated. But then the anticipated moving date of spring 2023 came and went.

Maybe, some thought, the move would never happen. But that's not the case. Today, the restaurant announced that the last day of service for the South Grand location will be Sunday, August 31. It will reopen at 8039 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights sometime in September.

The new location will be 3,100 square feet and have seating for 50 guests.
click to enlarge A rendering of the King & I's new space.
Courtesy Revel Architects
Jay Reeves of Revel Architects designed the new space.

“We have enjoyed nearly 30 years at our restaurant on South Grand and have been lucky to watch the neighborhood develop and thrive with its wonderful attractions like Tower Grove Park and outstanding stores and restaurants nearby,” said Shayn Prapaisilp, chief operating officer of Global Foods Group and representative for the ownership group of King & I, in a statement. “The King & I family is grateful to the community and the South Grand business district for being such wonderful neighbors. We cannot wait to show the public what the modernized King & I looks like, and we look forward to bringing the same great Thai cuisine that St. Louis has fully embraced from our family to Richmond Heights.”

Prapaisilp's parents, Suchin and Sue, opened King & I on South Grand in 1983, later moving down the block. Though Thai cuisine was relatively unfamiliar to St. Louis diners at the time, the restaurant soon became a success, going a long way toward influencing taste buds in the region.

The family also owns grocery stores United Provisions and Global Foods as well as the Grove restaurant Chao Baan. In October, Prapaisilp told the RFT that Chao Baan's proximity and popularity combined with the increase in takeout and decrease in dine-in from the pandemic made a smaller footprint make sense.

"We think we can still deliver the same great service and food, but with a smaller footprint," he said in October.

Related
The King & I is leaving its longtime home on South Grand Boulevard for Richmond Heights.

King & I Is Moving to Richmond Heights Next Spring: The beloved Thai restaurant is leaving its longtime home on South Grand Boulevard

Related
The King & I is leaving its longtime home on South Grand Boulevard for Richmond Heights.

King & I Eyes April Moving Date: There's still time to grab some curry on South Grand before the iconic Thai restaurant heads to Richmond Heights

Related
Chao Baan, together with its sister restaurant King & I, received special honors from the Royal Thai Government.

King & I and Chao Baan Receive Prestigious Award from the Royal Thai Government


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Restaurant Openings & Closings articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Idol Wolf seafood dish.

Elaia, Olio and Nixta Will Move to Delmar Maker’s District, Poremba Says

By Cheryl Baehr

Elaia, Olio and Nixta Will Move to Delmar Maker’s District, Poremba Says

Modern Brewery Moves Out From the Shadow of Its Most Famous Beer

By Tony Rehagen

Modern Brewery reopened in summer 2022 on Oakland Avenue in prominent view of Highway 40.

John Goodman Spotted at Bill Gianino's Restaurant in Oakville

By Jaime Lees

John Goodman Spotted at Bill Gianino's Restaurant in Oakville

Also in Food & Drink

St. Peters' Third Wheel Brewing Expands into St. Louis

By Tony Rehagen

Abbey Spencer, head brewer, poses in front of Third Wheel Brewing.

Elaia, Olio and Nixta Will Move to Delmar Maker’s District, Poremba Says

By Cheryl Baehr

Elaia, Olio and Nixta Will Move to Delmar Maker’s District, Poremba Says

Modern Brewery Moves Out From the Shadow of Its Most Famous Beer

By Tony Rehagen

Modern Brewery reopened in summer 2022 on Oakland Avenue in prominent view of Highway 40.

Top 5 Salads in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

The "Little Gem" salad.
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us