King & I to Close South Grand Location This Month

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.

click to enlarge Courtesy Revel Architects Jay Reeves of Revel Architects designed the new space.

[email protected]

When beloved St. Louis Thai restaurant King & I announced that it would be leaving its longtime home on South Grand for a Richmond Heights spot in October, St. Louis city diners were — understandably — devastated. But then the anticipated moving date of spring 2023 came and went.Maybe, some thought, the move would never happen. But that's not the case. Today, the restaurant announced that the last day of service for the South Grand location will be Sunday, August 31. It will reopen at 8039 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights sometime in September.The new location will be 3,100 square feet and have seating for 50 guests.“We have enjoyed nearly 30 years at our restaurant on South Grand and have been lucky to watch the neighborhood develop and thrive with its wonderful attractions like Tower Grove Park and outstanding stores and restaurants nearby,” said Shayn Prapaisilp, chief operating officer of Global Foods Group and representative for the ownership group of King & I, in a statement. “The King & I family is grateful to the community and the South Grand business district for being such wonderful neighbors. We cannot wait to show the public what the modernized King & I looks like, and we look forward to bringing the same great Thai cuisine that St. Louis has fully embraced from our family to Richmond Heights.”Prapaisilp's parents, Suchin and Sue, opened King & I on South Grand in 1983, later moving down the block. Though Thai cuisine was relatively unfamiliar to St. Louis diners at the time, the restaurant soon became a success, going a long way toward influencing taste buds in the region.The family also owns grocery stores United Provisions and Global Foods as well as the Grove restaurant Chao Baan. In October, Prapaisilp told thethat Chao Baan's proximity and popularity combined with the increase in takeout and decrease in dine-in from the pandemic made a smaller footprint make sense."We think we can still deliver the same great service and food, but with a smaller footprint," he said in October.