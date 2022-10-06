Kingside Diner Adding New Location in St. Louis Airport

Starting in March, flying through Terminal 1 is going to be that much more delicious

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 2:22 pm


click to enlarge Kingside Diner will open soon at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Mabel Suen
Kingside Diner will open soon at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Kingside Diner, the popular chess-themed restaurant, is readying to add one more outlet to its growing brand. Owner Aaron Teitelbaum confirms that he will soon open an additional location in the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The airport commission approved the Kingside site during its monthly board meeting on Wednesday. The diner, situated in concourse C, will open in March 2023.

With sit-down and express locations in Clayton, the Central West End and the Loop, the airport will mark Kingside’s newest home in the St. Louis area. Teitelbaum says the process has taken over a year and a half.

“It just seemed like it'd be good brand recognition for us,” he tells RFT.  “We do want to grow the brand, the express brand especially. We felt like hotels and airports are good for us because it has a captive audience and built-in clientele.”

But Teitelbaum says people shouldn’t expect any significant differences from other Kingside Diner restaurants.

“The food and service and decor will represent who we are 100 percent,” he says.

The forthcoming airport location is one of many recent additions to Kingside over the past three years. In April 2021, the business moved to the corner of Euclid and Maryland in the Central West End, across from the World Chess Hall of Fame. The move has made a huge difference, Teitelbaum says, noting it doubled sales and introduced a late-night dining option.

Then, in September 2022, the business opened its first Kingside Express spot in the Loop, with a focus on pickup and delivery.

Its centrality in St. Louis stood out to the airport, Teitelbaum says. “[The airport] really liked the idea of local,” he explains. “Diners are starting to be a big brand for airports, so at least they're looking for them because they really feed a lot and there aren't many.”

Teitelbaum says he’d like to expand to more airport terminals in the future. But for now, they’ll start in St. Louis.

“I wanted it to be in my hometown first, learn the ropes,” he says.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

