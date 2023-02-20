La Crazy Margarita Now Open on South Grand

click to enlarge
JESSICA ROGEN
La Crazy Margarita is now open at Hartford and South Grand.
South Grand patrons rejoice. La Crazy Margarita is now open at the corner of Hartford Street and Grand, enlivening a piece of restaurant real estate that had sat worryingly empty for months.
Now, the atmosphere in the restaurant is bright and lively. It's seating includes a bar to slide up next to, booths to get cozy in and a spacious back room for big groups.
The menu includes Mexican restaurant mainstays such as chimichangas, tacos and enchiladas. The burritos come smothered with cheese topped with avocado slices.
In addition to the old reliables, on Saturdays and Sundays co-owners Benito Rodriguez and Romel Mayahua will serve up what they call "real, real Mexican food."
This past weekend's "real, real" menu included adobo chicken and seafood soups.
Mayahua and Rodriguez have created an atmosphere where diners will want to hang out after their meal, enjoying a desert of fried ice cream or — more likely — a margarita.
As the restaurant's name suggests, the margs will be a key part of its appeal.
"I want to do Margarita differently," Rodriguez says.
Rodriguez says he takes it easy on the added sugars and instead uses organic flavors to create margaritas that aren't too sour and not too sweet.
La Crazy Margarita, which had its soft opening on Thursday, is currently waiting on its liquor license.
Once they get that, Rodriquez says, "We'll do the grand opening with lots and lots of margaritas."
Right now, La Crazy Margarita is open until 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 p.m. on weekends.
Rodriguez's and Mayahua's spot is soon going to have neighbor on that corner of Grand. Kenny's Upstairs is set to open
above La Crazy Margarita later this spring.
La Crazy Margarita's seafood soup.
La Crazy Margarita burrito.
La Crazy Margarita's fried ice cream.
La Crazy Margarita fare.
[email protected]
Co-owners Benito Rodriguez and Romel Mayahua.
@RyanWKrull
