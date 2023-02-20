La Crazy Margarita Now Open on South Grand

The new spot promises "real, real" Mexican food on the weekends and margaritas every day of the week

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge The Crazy Margarita now open at Hartford and South Grand.
JESSICA ROGEN
La Crazy Margarita is now open at Hartford and South Grand.

South Grand patrons rejoice. La Crazy Margarita is now open at the corner of Hartford Street and Grand, enlivening a piece of restaurant real estate that had sat worryingly empty for months.

Now, the atmosphere in the restaurant is bright and lively. It's seating includes a bar to slide up next to, booths to get cozy in and a spacious back room for big groups.

The menu includes Mexican restaurant mainstays such as chimichangas, tacos and enchiladas. The burritos come smothered with cheese topped with avocado slices.

In addition to the old reliables, on Saturdays and Sundays co-owners Benito Rodriguez and Romel Mayahua will serve up what they call "real, real Mexican food."

This past weekend's "real, real" menu included adobo chicken and seafood soups.

Mayahua and Rodriguez have created an atmosphere where diners will want to hang out after their meal, enjoying a desert of fried ice cream or — more likely — a margarita.

As the restaurant's name suggests, the margs will be a key part of its appeal.

"I want to do Margarita differently," Rodriguez says.

Rodriguez says he takes it easy on the added sugars and instead uses organic flavors to create margaritas that aren't too sour and not too sweet.

La Crazy Margarita, which had its soft opening on Thursday, is currently waiting on its liquor license.

Once they get that, Rodriquez says, "We'll do the grand opening with lots and lots of margaritas."

Right now, La Crazy Margarita is open until 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 p.m. on weekends.

Rodriguez's and Mayahua's spot is soon going to have neighbor on that corner of Grand. Kenny's Upstairs is set to open above La Crazy Margarita later this spring.

click to enlarge The Crazy Margarita's seafood soup.
Courtesy Benito Rodriguez
La Crazy Margarita's seafood soup.

click to enlarge The Crazy Margarita burrito.
Courtesy Benito Rodriguez
La Crazy Margarita burrito.

click to enlarge The Crazy Margarita's fried ice cream.
Courtesy Benito Rodriguez
La Crazy Margarita's fried ice cream.

click to enlarge The Crazy Margarita fare.
Courtesy Benito Rodriguez
La Crazy Margarita fare.

click to enlarge Co-owners Benito Rodriguez and Romel Mayahua.
JESSICA ROGEN
Co-owners Benito Rodriguez and Romel Mayahua.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
