Last Chance to Get $8 Burgers During St. Louis Burger Week

The burger specials only last through Sunday

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 12:23 am

click to enlarge Drakes in Shiloh (1160 Central Park Driv,e O'Fallon, Illinois) is offering the Big Easy Burger for just $8 this Burger Week.
DRAKES SHILOH
This weekend is your last chance to grab delicious burger deals at area restaurants and possibly become burger royalty.

St. Louis Burger Week started Monday and goes through July 23. You can head over to area restaurants like Alpha Brewing Company (4310 Fyler Avenue) for its Barrel Aged Whiskey Steak Burger, or grab the Mittralette — a double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle topped with fries and andalouse sauce — at Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue).

More importantly, though, if you download the Burger Week app for Android or iPhone, you can get points for eating these cheap, delicious burgers. As you accrue points, you could become St. Louis burger royalty and if you check in at five participating restaurants, you are entered into a drawing for swag and $250 worth of gift cards.

But, you protest, you can't possibly hit up five area restaurants in one weekend.

You can! Not only because we believe in you, and you're not a quitter, but also because many of the restaurants are offering the deal for lunch and dinner (some even for breakfast). That's called working smarter, not harder.

The app will also let you know which restaurants are participating, which ones are offering Jameson whiskey specials, hours and other important information. So it's basically your guide to the meatiest week of the year.

St. Louis Burger week is sponsored by Jameson, Heya Wellness, Good Taste Edible Cannabis and CBD Kratom.
