Llywelyn’s in Soulard Appears to Close for Good

click to enlarge Google Maps Llywelyn's Pub in Soulard is up for sale.

The closure of Llywelyn's Pub in Soulard appears to be permanent.Commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield has listed the 7800-plus-square foot-space Llywelyn's used to occupy at 1732 South 9th Street as for sale.The Soulard pub has been closed for business as of late, but its official Facebook page lists the closure as temporary. On February 18, the bar hosted an afternoon DJ event following the Mardi Gras parade.However, with the announcement of the property being on the market, the closure seems like it will be for good.Llywelyn's still operates locations in St. Charles and Webster Groves. The business closed its Central West End restaurant in 2018.