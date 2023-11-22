Looking Meadow Cafe Brings Its Community to Maplewood

Jamie Herman’s vegan coffee shop built a sizable following at the Tower Grove Farmers’ market

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 6:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Work from local artists lines the walls at Looking Meadow Cafe.
Kasey Noss
Work from local artists lines the walls at Looking Meadow Cafe.
Looking Meadow Cafe (2500 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; lookingmeadowcoffeeco.com) might have opened its doors in late September, but owner Jamie Herman served her first cup of coffee long before that.

The road to Herman’s brick-and-mortar venture has been full of twists and turns. From October 2020 to July 2021, she ran a pop-up vegan coffee shop under the name Looking Meadow Coffee Co. out of a remodeled vintage camper. Herman’s original intention was simple: to sell coffee. She had never considered herself a baker and, as a registered nurse, had no professional culinary experience (except for plenty of experience cooking for her family of six).

But Herman has never been one to limit herself: After witnessing the high demand for the vegan baked goods she had begun to resell from the camper, she decided to dabble in their creation herself. Today, a coffee from Looking Meadow would be incomplete without one of her vegan apple fritters or frosted donuts.

After the camper was wrecked in July 2021 — and its replacement unfortunately wrecked just two months later — Looking Meadow set up shop every Saturday at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market. Herman’s plant-based creations became so popular that she finally decided to open the storefront in Maplewood, nestled on the corner of Lyndover Boulevard and Sutton Place.

“The funny story that everyone knows is that I found a new camper in September of that year, and I brought it home from Kansas City that night, and we were going to move it in the morning for storage, and a young person ran right into it and totaled it within a few hours with me owning that,” Herman recalls. “So I just did the farmers’ market, festivals, that kind of thing, while I figured [things] out. I knew I probably wanted a cafe.”

click to enlarge Looking Meadow Cafe got its start as a coffee shop in a camper then as a stall at the Tower Grove Farmers' market.
Kasey Noss
Looking Meadow Cafe got its start as a coffee shop in a camper then as a stall at the Tower Grove Farmers' market.

The process of opening a brick-and-mortar location has been a “whirlwind,” Herman says, but a gratifying one. An avid animal-lover, Herman went vegetarian as a preteen; as time went on, she grew more invested in animal rights and made the leap to veganism. In Looking Meadow Cafe, Herman combines her love of cooking and her passion for “all things vegan,” with delicious results.

“It just feels awesome to have people in here eating my food and saying they enjoy it,” Herman says. “Hopefully, some people who aren't vegan are choosing a vegan meal over eating an animal or eating meat for that meal.”

One of her favorite dishes to cook — and one of her most popular — is her biscuits and gravy, just one of the many menu items at Looking Meadow Cafe that got their start at Herman’s dinner table.

“It's just surreal: Like, ‘Oh, wow, this dish I've made at home so many times for friends and family — people are paying me for this!’” Herman says.

Other notable lunch platters include plant-based versions of a French dip, tuna melt and Cobb salad. Herman says her quiches are also hard to keep in stock. Aside from brunch, sweet treats and the usual coffee-house beverages, Looking Meadow Cafe offers seasonal specialty lattes crafted with house-made syrups: right now she’s offering a Sweet Potato Pie, Oatmeal Breakfast and Blueberry Coffee Cake.

Herman’s love for community — of her own family and friends and of St. Louis at large — shines through in every aspect of Looking Meadow Cafe. The emerald-green walls were painted with the help of one artist friend, while another helped her redesign the logo and another pitched in her woodworking skills. Another, local artist Holly Meinert, painted the delicate pattern of strawberry vines that cover one wall and the elaborate wildflowers that decorate the bathroom; her paintings, as well as those of other local artists, are on display throughout the cafe. In one room, a small stage is set up for the local musicians Herman occasionally brings in. Many of the customers are Tower Grove market regulars who Herman knows by name, and a new band of regulars is already forming around the cafe itself.

“It's so cool that people can be so kind and loyal to us,” Herman says. “It's especially cool when they're not even vegan, either.”

Meanwhile, Herman tries to give back to the community by sourcing her raw materials locally where she can — something she says has been difficult in the colder months. She also hopes to join a food-share program where the cafe could donate its leftover food.

“We're trying to train to keep money that we're spending on vendors as local as we reasonably can,” Herman says. “We want to make sure that if we are profiting off the community, we are giving back as well.”

Looking Meadow Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m Wednesday through Monday. For more information, visit lookingmeadowcoffeeco.com or @lookingmeadowcafe on Instagram.

Related
Craft cocktails, like this boozy coffee, are a sign of changing times at the Crack Fox.

The Crack Fox's Pandemic Pivot Means Craft Cocktails, Mocktails and More: Downtown's "Island of Misfit Toys" has expanded its audience base

Related
After falling in love with teaching cooking, Jackie Price opened Fennel Cooking Studio, where she hopes to educate the city with her playful classes.

Midtown's New Fennel Cooking Studio School Aims to Empower: "I want to bring this to St. Louis as a whole," says owner Jackie Price

Related
Owner Chris Kelling has been a part of the St. Louis restaurant scene for almost 15 years.

Burger Champ Owner Chris Kelling: ‘I Put Everything I Have Into This’: The front-of-house veteran’s new fast-casual Maplewood spot has a very personal stamp

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Kasey Noss

Kasey Noss is a former editorial intern at the Riverfront Times. She attends Washington University in St. Louis and is majoring in English with a double-minor in Political Science and Italian.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Two Plumbers Barcade Levels Up to a New, Larger Space

By Tony Rehagen

Two Plumbers is for gamers and beer geeks alike.

Dirty 20 Nerd Bar Seeks to Be a Dungeons & Dragons Hub in Ballwin

By Sarah Fenske

The bar is taking over the space that previously held a Hotshots franchise.

The Crack Fox's Pandemic Pivot Means Craft Cocktails, Mocktails and More

By Chris Andoe

Craft cocktails, like this boozy coffee, are a sign of changing times at the Crack Fox.

Kabul Express' Dishes Delight and Surprise in the Patch

By Cheryl Baehr

Kabul Express relocated from south county to the Patch in search of a larger space with a dining area.

Also in Food & Drink

Kabul Express' Dishes Delight and Surprise in the Patch

By Cheryl Baehr

Kabul Express relocated from south county to the Patch in search of a larger space with a dining area.

Dumplings and Tea Offers Delectable Dumplings and Bao in Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Dumplings and Tea offers bao zi, dumplings, ramen, poke bowls, bubble tea and more in Chesterfield.

Levels Nigerian Cuisine Serves Some of St. Louis Most Thrilling Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Levels serves the Nigerian cuisine that co-owner Ono Ikanone learned to cook from his mother and then refined in college by holding dinner gatherings.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Alex Pifer owns Baked & Boiled Bagels in Soulard.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us