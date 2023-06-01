Lousies on the Loop Closes Permanently

The restaurant wrote on Instagram that "the numbers just don't add up"

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge Loose-meat sandwich
Mabel Suen
Lousies on the Loop's specialty was loose-meat sandwiches.
It's a bad day for loose-meat sandwiches: Lousie's on the Loop (567a Melville Avenue, University City; 314-696-2002) announced that it would be shutting its doors for good with a post on Instagram.

The restaurant cited the difficulty of running a restaurant as the reason for the closure, saying that "the numbers just don't add up."

"Tough decisions have been made. We’ve enjoyed sharing our food with you and it breaks our hearts to have to close up shop," the restaurant wrote.

Lousie was opened in October last year by spouses Daniel and Kelle Boyer and served Maid-Rite-style loose-meat sandwiches. Daniel told the RFT in March that he'd fallen in love with the unusual sandwich going to the Mark Twain Dinette with his father as a child.

RFT Dining Critic Cheryl Baehr praised the restaurant's fare in a review in March, saying that the loose-meat sandwich delivered "the pleasure of its slightly crispy, lacy meat edges in every bite."
Related
Loose meat sandwich

Review: Lousies Serves Flawless Loose Meat Sandwiches: The Loop restaurant's crispy-edge masterpieces were inspired by the classic Made-Rite franchise


This story has been updated.

Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
