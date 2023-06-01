Lousies on the Loop Closes Permanently

The restaurant cited the difficulty of running a restaurant as the reason for the closure, saying that "the numbers just don't add up."
"Tough decisions have been made. We’ve enjoyed sharing our food with you and it breaks our hearts to have to close up shop," the restaurant wrote.
Lousie was opened in October last year by spouses Daniel and Kelle Boyer and served Maid-Rite-style loose-meat sandwiches. Daniel told the RFT in March that he'd fallen in love with the unusual sandwich going to the Mark Twain Dinette with his father as a child.
RFT Dining Critic Cheryl Baehr praised the restaurant's fare in a review in March, saying that the loose-meat sandwich delivered "the pleasure of its slightly crispy, lacy meat edges in every bite."
This story has been updated.
