Lulu's Local Eatery Closes Just Months After Reopening to Diners

The South Grand vegan restaurant says it has decided not to continue its lease

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 9:27 am

Window of Lulu's Local Eatery that shows restaurant's logo.
Mabel Suen
Lulu's Local Eatery served vegan fast casual food on South Grand.
Beloved plant-based South Grand restaurant Lulu's Local Eatery (3201 South Grand Boulevard, luluslocaleaterystl.com) announced yesterday on social media that it would close permanently. The closure comes less than three months after reopening with a renovated dining room.

The restaurant said that it had decided not to continue with its lease for "several outstanding reasons."

"It has been hard since pandemic, we operated takeout only for a year. It took another year for renovations and liquor licenses. I’m sorry we have to end this way, wish things were better," the post states.

The restaurant first opened on South Grand about nine years ago under the purview of Lauren "Lulu" Loomis and Robbie Tucker. The two put it up for sale during the pandemic. Last September, an anonymous buyer purchased Lulu's and it reopened for takeout.

In late April, the restaurant debuted a fresh renovation, some new menu items and an expanded drinks menu. But it was not long for this world.

As Lulu's wrote in its farewell post: "Thank you so very much for having us, for the months we have opened, it was phenomenal, our community and customers had showed us with so much love and support. We appreciated every single one of you and hopefully we will see you again!"

Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
