Lulu's Local Eatery Closes Just Months After Reopening to Diners

The restaurant said that it had decided not to continue with its lease for "several outstanding reasons."
"It has been hard since pandemic, we operated takeout only for a year. It took another year for renovations and liquor licenses. I’m sorry we have to end this way, wish things were better," the post states.
The restaurant first opened on South Grand about nine years ago under the purview of Lauren "Lulu" Loomis and Robbie Tucker. The two put it up for sale during the pandemic. Last September, an anonymous buyer purchased Lulu's and it reopened for takeout.
In late April, the restaurant debuted a fresh renovation, some new menu items and an expanded drinks menu. But it was not long for this world.
As Lulu's wrote in its farewell post: "Thank you so very much for having us, for the months we have opened, it was phenomenal, our community and customers had showed us with so much love and support. We appreciated every single one of you and hopefully we will see you again!"
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed