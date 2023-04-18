CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Lulu's Local Eatery Reopens for Dine In With Beautiful Renovation

The beloved plant-based South Grand restaurant first closed its doors in 2020 during the pandemic

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 11:52 am

Fans of Lulu's Local Eatery: It's time to celebrate. The beloved South Grand vegan spot has reopened its dining room.

Lulu's (3201 South Grand Boulevard, luluslocaleaterystl.com) held a grand re-opening brunch this past weekend and then followed up the event with an Instagram announcement of its new hours. It will be open for eat-in business Thursday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Thank you all so much for showing up to our first brunch in too long," read an Instagram post from the restaurant. "We truly appreciate the endless support, feedback, and patience you have offered us so graciously."

Lauren "Lulu" Loomis and Robbie Tucker first opened Lulu's on South Grand nine years ago, and it quickly became a popular spot for fast casual vegan fare. In 2020, the duo put the spot up for sale due to health reasons after the restaurant's doors had been closed for three months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, an anonymous buyer stepped forward to take up the restaurant's reins, keeping some elements of the original spot and making some tweaks. Lulu's did reopen later that year but only for pickup.

"As a customer, I felt this was an important place," the new owner told the RFT in September. "One of the things I liked about their concept is how sustainability was a part of what they did. I worried that if another buyer came in, they might not keep that part of the operation, even though it is so essential. I thought, 'Hey, maybe I can do this.'"

Now, it appears to be back with a fresh renovation of the dining room. The restaurant has been reoriented so that a long bar and resister stretch along the south side of the space with tables on the opposite side. Though there is not a menu available on its website, the restaurant does seem to have a handful of new dishes and an extensive, new cocktail menu.

"We want to take a moment to remind you that even though we’ve been a little quiet we are still putting in a lot of work behind scenes," the restaurateur wrote on Instagram in early March. "We are perfecting our cocktail menu, and fine tuning our recipes. We look forward to nothing more than our doors being back open and to have all you great St. Louisians back in our lives."

